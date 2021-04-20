April 20, 2021

Health Promotion’s Feature Friday initiative

Antle
It’s time for #FeatureFriday! Health Promotion’s featured member: WO Bernie Antle is an AM SUP and has been posted to 4 Wing Cold Lake since June 2019. Here is some information from him: “One thing I do to maintain good health is kettlebells, which I grew fond of after I did the AFTA course in Borden. I also do a lot of jump rope, which I find easier on my joints than running…and looks a lot cooler. My favourite outlet and healthy ‘hobby’ is Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. I have been super fortunate as I’ve been supported by PSP to compete internationally. Along with another 4 Wing member, I was a driving force in starting the 4 Wing Combatives Club before COVID-19. I’m looking forward to being able to begin again. My spouse, Debra, is an amazing cook! Almost everything we eat is super healthy and clean. We do our best to avoid processed foods. Adopting a healthy lifestyle and daily physical activity is so important in our jobs. It’s a great stress reliever and helps in preventing injury.” Would you like to be featured in the series? Contact 4WGHealthPromotion@forces.gc.ca! Photo: Submitted
Tags:

More in News

 
 