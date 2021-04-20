April 20, 2021

It’s official: the MFRCS takes ownership of van

MFRCS van
Photo: MFRCS
MFRCS van
Kevin Warkentin, Cold Lake Chrysler General Manager (centre) presents the keys to 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society (MFRCS) Executive Director Floyd Perras and Fund Development Manager Judith Chance as Wing Commander Col Dave Moar and Wing Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling look on. The van has been a terrific benefit to the MFRCS and they are extremely grateful for the ongoing support and partnership with Cold Lake Chrysler. Photo: MFRCS
