Chaplain’s Corner

Padre Oliver Edwards

Not a lot of people spend time considering what they will leave behind when they die. For one thing, contemplating one’s own mortality is usually left to philosophers and navel-gazers – or at least that’s the popular sentiment it seems. For another thing, it just feels like something a long way off – like retirement, only further.

Only, none of us gets handed an itinerary for our lives. None of us knows for sure whether we will avoid car accidents, health conditions, and absurd coincidences that might result in a premature passing. None of us gets handed a schedule. We don’t know when your kick at the can will be finished. Many have been blindsided and experience great regret when they realize what they thought they would have time for will not be an option. And invariably, what they never had time for is having an impact. Making a difference. Leaving a legacy.

Everyone wants to know why they are here. What purpose their life is supposed to have. And even with religious systems, that question may not be answered to your satisfaction. Sure I may concede God knows why I am here… but He didn’t send me a memo on it!

For most of us, the answer to this question is decided quite simply. Whether or not we lived for the sake of others. To whatever degree we lived for others is the degree to which we find meaning. Were we about our own comfort, our own pleasure, our own profit, our own desires? Or did how we spend our time, talent and treasures benefit others?

It honestly doesn’t take much to leave a legacy. Most people won’t establish scholarship funds or start world spanning charities. This doesn’t mean that we can’t make a difference. Having a child, or adopting a child leaves a legacy. Though many parents (like myself) in the day-to-day of tending the details forget that is what they are doing. But there are many ways to do so.

There have been people in my life that I only knew for short times. In one case, a friend who lived across the street from me was about to graduate high school with great marks. He asked me one day what would be a good field of study, because he couldn’t decide. I had just finished a science requirement in my first year of university and found the microbiology class that was the only one available for my timetable to be fascinating, and I described for him some of the discoveries I made just in that class that fascinated me. He wound up majoring in it, and went on to get his PhD. Just a small conversation at the right time, and it made a difference. Not because of my specialness, but because I was earnestly trying to help someone else.

Another person I ran into was my advisor in college. He could have just given me the spiel and hustled me out, making sure I had a full course load and be done with me. But he took a moment to look at my transcripts, my previous schooling, and he asked me a simple question. “Have you considered Seminary?” The truth was I had not, and I could not imagine myself doing what I thought Seminarians did for a career. But that simple question launched me into service that has put me right here behind this computer, writing about legacy to you.

Both these examples are small things. But in both cases, if someone stayed focused on themselves, no impact would have been had. Nobody would have been hurt, but no difference would have been made. It takes making a choice to leave a legacy. It takes conscious thought and intention to leave a legacy. You have to choose to leave a legacy. There are a million ways in which to make a difference. Some will volunteer their time. Some will make donations to causes they believe in. Some will use their skills to the benefit of those less fortunate. My encouragement to you is to make that choice. Every day. Leave a legacy.

oliver.edwards@forces.gc.ca