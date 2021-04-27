4 Wing Command Team Message

Colonel Dave Moar, 4 Wing Commander and Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling, 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer

April has been a very busy and exciting month at 4 Wing. The Wing celebrated the RCAF’s 97th birthday on April 1 with an impressive 21 ship flypast over the base and the City of Cold Lake. The flypast required a lot of coordination and effort from multiple units but it was a remarkable spectacle to recognize the anniversary. We are now in the middle of an intense period of night training as we catch the last month with truly dark evenings before the constant summer twilight of May to August.

The Wing has been supporting several different exercises and there are more upcoming in the next few months. Exercise BAT GUNNER took place in mid-April with participating forces from 408 and 450 Squadron as they conducted a Door Gun Training Camp on the Cold Lake Air Weapons Range. Starting this week the Wing will be supporting Exercise MAPLE STRIKE and MAPLE RESOLVE. CF-18 aircraft and 4 Wing personnel will be supporting these exercises from both Cold Lake and Wainwright until early June. On the horizon in June is Exercise AMALGAM DART 21-1, a great opportunity to keep our NORAD forces keen as we train with our US partners. Everyone’s hard work and support to these visiting training partners has been greatly appreciated. It’s clear from our busy schedule that 4 Wing and the Cold Lake Air Weapons Range are critical to the combat readiness of the CAF and our international allies.

This month we held two Command Team Town Halls to answer questions from our members and also their families. We greatly appreciate the queries and being able to address your concerns in order to find solutions. These Town Halls will continue on a monthly basis as we get into the annual posting season and house hunting trips in an ever-changing environment of COVID-19.

It is my expectation that the warmer spring weather will allow for low intensity outdoor fitness activities run by PSP including spin and yoga classes.

The Cold Lake Golf and Winter Club opened up to its members and non-members last week and has already seen many people teeing off and enjoying the outdoor COVID-friendly activity.

The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine on the base earlier this month was a welcome piece of great news. Military members have already started to receive their first dose. Although the number of vaccinated people is steadily increasing, the number of COVID-19 cases throughout Alberta and Cold Lake is trending upward. I cannot emphasize enough the importance of remaining vigilant with our preventative health measures at work and at home.

There is a lot happening at 4 Wing and a lot upcoming during these spring months. Your efforts and dedication to working safely in this ongoing pandemic environment are what allows the Wing to continue to operate at the current level, support numerous exercises, and will ultimately

be what allows us to return to normal life again as quickly as possible.

Stay safe and stay vigilant with your preventative health measures!