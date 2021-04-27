How to start seedlings: the basics

Sophie Jobin, Guest Writer for PSP Health Promotion

As a gardener, this time of year can make one antsy. We have seeds ordered and counted, plans are drawn up and we are watching out the window until the snow melts and the ground warms up. Okay, maybe not watching, but definitely waiting. To our relief, there is a way to get a jump start on the gardening season.

One word: SEEDLINGS! Sowing seeds indoors allows you to get a jump on the growing season. In areas with short growing seasons, this method is ideal.

Equipment Needed:

• Growing or flat trays

• Seedling germination trays or cells

• Soil medium

• Heat mat

• Labels

• Humidity domes

• Grow lights

• Watering can

• Storage shelves

Steps for Sowing Seeds:

Step 1: Set up your station.

• Find the perfect spot in your house that doesn’t have a lot of draft and somewhere that you visit often.

• Take your heat mat and place it on the bottom of the rack and tie your lights up from the top of the rack.

• Grab all the seeds that you plan on planting that day along with your gardening notebook, spreadsheet or app, pens or markers, and labels.

Step 2: Prepare the soilless mix.

• Grab a bowl and fill it with the soilless mix.

• Add some water into the mix to moisten it. Mix it evenly with your hands, make sure that it is soppy and not soaking wet.

• Fill each plug or cell with the pre-moistened soilless mix.

Step 3: Map out your seedling trays and labels.

• Using your gardening notebook, spreadsheet or app, trace out the tray and make a square for each cell identifying which seedling is in which.

• Write the name of each seedling on the labels before planting.

• To ensure we don’t get anything mixed up, paint or place tape on one of the corners.

Step 4: Sow your seeds

• Place the seedling tray on top of the flat tray.

• Most little seeds are planted 1/2” or 1” deep into the soilless mix. Seed packs have instructions on the back of the packet so follow them!

• Place each seed in the cell you assigned it.

• If using a plug tray, place one seed per cell. If using a 6-pack cell, place 2-3 seeds per cell.

Domes, Warmth, Water and Lights

Before germination, the humidity dome should be placed on top of the pug tray once the seeds are sown. Once germination begins, remove the dome. The heat mat is placed under the trays and turned on every morning until night. Once germinated, the mat is removed. Fill the flat trays with water to allow the water to soak up through the soil from the bottom. Never let the cell dry out completely in-between watering.

After germination, make sure to use grow lights. Make sure to keep the grow light only a few inches above the plants; as seedlings start to grow, make sure to adjust the space between the plant and light accordingly. Vegetable seedlings need at least 12 hours of light per day.

For step-by-step visual instructions, check out the "How to Start Seedlings" video on the "PSP – 4 Wing Cold Lake" YouTube Channel!