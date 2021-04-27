Lest we forget – May 2nd, 1971

Historical picture of aircraft 3689 being towed into Hangar 10 at CFB St-Hubert.

Photo: Submitted

LCol (ret’d) Daniel Leduc, 401 Squadron

For the past 50 years, May 2nd has been a special day for me. It is the anniversary of an event where I personally witnessed tragedy, bravery and courage all in one day.

On April 30th, 1971, 401 Air Reserve Squadron deployed its Otter aircraft and personnel to the Petersville, New Brunswick grass airstrip to participate in Exercise Wild Goose II and provide air observation support to ground forces based at Canadian Forces Base Gagetown. Upon arrival, we set up our tents and began to carry out our taskings. The following day, May 1st, we continued our missions until the end of the day where we began to prepare the aircraft for the following morning’s departure for Fredericton airport to refuel and return to our home base in St-Hubert, Quebec.

During those preparations, I was tasked to carry out a regularly scheduled primary inspection on the engine for aircraft 3689. The inspection was performed with no defects found and the aircraft was signed off as serviceable. After everything was readied for the next morning, we all gathered around a campfire and had an enjoyable evening, getting to know our newest squadron member, Lieutenant Ron Ehrne.

The following day, May 2nd, we carried out one last tasking which involved our Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Fergus Kyle and technical crewman Corporal Mark Lesiak on aircraft 3694 dropping a chalk of paratroopers from a high altitude. Upon their return, crews and passengers were assigned to their respective aircraft. I was assigned as the technical crewman on aircraft 3692, flown by Lieutenant Colonel Kyle.

Aboard aircraft 3689 were Lieutenant Ron Ehrne (pilot), Captain Roy Lefebvre (co-pilot) and Corporal Mark Lesiak (technical crewman). The passengers were Lieutenant Jane Stobbe (administration officer), Private John Kiraly (aviation technician) and Air Cadet Owen Penk.

Aircraft 3692 was one of the first aircraft to takeoff from the airstrip while aircraft 3689 was waiting its turn in the queue. A few minutes after takeoff, I had plugged into the aircraft’s intercom system to listen in on the radio communications. Suddenly, I heard the horrible words “AIRCRAFT DOWN” from another aircraft. We immediately made a left hand turn to return to the airstrip and saw aircraft 3689, inverted in a field across the road from the airstrip, and on fire.

After we landed back at the airstrip, we ran towards the crash site to render any assistance we could. Corporal Lesiak was able to evacuate the passengers from the cabin and get Captain Lefebvre out of the cockpit. He then attempted to get Lieutenant Ehrne out but was unable due to the condition of the wreckage and the fast approaching flames from the post-crash fire.

After the crash site was secured and the injured were taken to the hospital, we proceeded to Fredericton airport to refuel before the long flight back home. Upon our arrival in Fredericton, Lieutenant Colonel Kyle convened a meeting with all of us to see how we were doing. Although visibly shaken like the rest of us, he displayed calm and strength as a leader which gave us comfort and confidence.

Since I had performed the engine primary inspection the day before the accident, I had experienced a lot of self-doubt whether I missed anything during the inspection. I was relieved when the Flight Safety investigators determined that the engine was operating normally at the time of the accident. This was a hard lesson learned which guided me throughout my military and civilian aviation careers whenever I certified an aircraft after maintenance.

The crash wreckage was eventually repatriated to our hangar at St-Hubert awaiting disposition and served as a grim reminder of the risky profession we have chosen.

For his brave and courageous actions on that day, Corporal Lesiak received a Good Show award from the Directorate of Flight Safety and was subsequently decorated with the Star of Courage by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Rideau Hall. Mark never considered himself a hero, just part of the aircraft crew doing his duty. Mark and I served together in 401 Squadron for many years after that and we seldom spoke about the accident, respecting his humility and privacy. We also went to college together and Mark has been a good friend throughout all these years. I also appreciate his assistance in writing this article.

A few years later after the accident, 401 Squadron returned to Petersville to dedicate a cairn in memory of Lieutenant Ron Ehrne.

401 Squadron has a proud history that was firmly established in World War II as a fighter unit and has the battle honours on its squadron standard to prove it. It proudly served for many decades after the war as an Auxiliary and Air Reserve Squadron at its St-Hubert base operating the Vampire, Sabre, T33, Harvard, Expeditor, Otter and Kiowa and was disbanded in 1996. In 2015, it was reactivated as a CF18 fighter squadron at 4 Wing in Cold Lake where it resumed its fighter role at home and abroad. After the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are lifted across Canada, the former 401 members would look forward to reconnect with its “extended family” out west.

Editor’s Note: Lieutenant Colonel (ret’d) Daniel Leduc served 32 years in the Primary Reserves and 10 years in the Supplementary Reserves. The first 22 years were with 401 Squadron as an Aviation Technician, Technical Crewman and Squadron Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Officer. He subsequently served with 438 Air Reserve Squadron, 1 Tactical Aviation Wing, 1 Tactical Aviation Support Squadron and the Canadian Forces Liaison Council. He also had a parallel civilian aviation career in aircraft maintenance and certification with Transport Canada, Innotech Aviation, Air Canada and Bombardier.

Lt Ronald Ehrne’s grave marker in Mission, BC cemetery.

Photo: Submitted

Cairn erected by 401 Sqn at entrance to CFB Gagetown in memory of Lt Ron Ehrne

Photo: Submitted