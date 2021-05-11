May 11, 2021

MFRCS winner takes home over $4K

MFRCS
Alisha Head, winner of the Military Family Resource Centre Society’s (MFRCS) 1st Online 50/50 Raffle, receives her cheque from Executive Director, Floyd Perras, and Fund Development Manager, Judith Chance. The next MFRCS Online 50/50 opens on May 14th and the winner could receive up to $10,000! Photo: MFRCS
