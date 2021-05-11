Park Passport program winners

PSP Community Recreation

A huge congratulations to our Park Passport contest winners, Ally Singleton, Sonia Cormier, and Cecelia Wingerter! This contest was easy to win, simply visit parks around town and submit photos through either our Facebook event, or by direct emailing. The 4 Wing PSP Community Recreation team is always striving for ways to encourage our community to get outside and enjoy the many recreational amenities around Cold Lake. For this month-long event, participants could either pick up a paper copy at Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre, or find our printable option through CAF Connection of our passport filled with playgrounds, park hikes, dog parks, skate parks and many more. The more parks visited through the month, the more times your name was entered into our prize draw. Collectively, our winners visited nearly 30 parks throughout the month of April! Our prizes were selected with more outdoor activities in mind, with a 3 in 1 backyard game great for adults and teens, a soccer set great for school-aged kids, and a mini ball and beach toy set great for younger kids. Each pack also included a PSP frisbee, chalk and bubble wands great for all ages (yes, even adults!) Watch our social media pages (Facebook – 4 Wing Connection, and Instagram – 4 Wing Recreation) for upcoming events and activities, and for fun and creative ways to enjoy the outdoors!

Three great outdoor prize packs were up for grabs for PSP Community Recreation’s Park Passport program, held in the month of April. Always keep an eye on what PSP is up to by following us on our Facebook page @4WingConnection. Photo: Submitted

