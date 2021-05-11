May 11, 2021

Photo of the Week

From Your 4 Wing Imagery Team

2021 Demo Jet Air Show Practice
Captain Daniel Deluce flying a Royal Canadian Airforce CF-118 Hornet as practice for the 2021 Air Show season on April 29, 2021 Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Avr Kastleen Strome, 4 Wing Imaging
Tags:

More in News

 
 