PSP Community Recreation

Chaplain’s Corner

Padre Megan Jones

In March, the 4 Wing chaplains called on the talented artists and photographers in our community for their help. The chaplain’s office was woefully in need of some revamping with its outdated and drab artwork. So, we decided to ask our local artists for help by submitting their own artwork and photographs which we could display in our work space. There was no set theme, no age limit and the contest was open to all Wing members and their families. The artwork was judged by a team of 4 Wing community members, and the top three pieces won a prize of an Amazon gift card.

We were overwhelmed by the incredible works of art submitted by artists from all over the Wing. We received photographs of daily life on the Wing, gorgeous paintings, scenic prints, diamond art and so much more. We are pleased to announce the winners:

1st Place – Melissa Krause (Photograph – Winter Scene)

2nd Place – Cpl Connie Valin (Photograph – Firefighter)

3rd Place – Erika-Beth Petrovic (Painting – Silver Birch) tied with Roberta Shields (Diamond Art – Butterfly)

And a special prize was awarded to Natalie Erling for Best Up-and-Coming Artist.

In this time of COVID, it is well known that creating art helps to relieve stress and process the heaviness of this pandemic. But just viewing art can also cause joy and it relieves mental exhaustion; it’s good for the soul. Each art piece is currently on display at the chaplain’s office and when COVID protocols permit; we encourage our 4 Wing community to come by and enjoy these beautiful works of art. Thank you again to all the artists for your generosity and sharing the blessings of your talents and creativity. Blessings to you all.

megan.jones@forces.gc.ca

This beautiful winter scene was captured by Melissa Krause who won 1st place.

Cpl Connie Valin, of Wing Imaging, won 2nd place with this fantastic photo.

“Silver Birch” (3rd place) is just one of the four beautiful paintings submitted by Cmre Erika-Beth Petrovic.