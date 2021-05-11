Raising a flag for awareness

Here is last year’s pride flag across from Building 1. You can look for the flag to be waiving starting 0715 hrs on May 17. Photo: Submitted

Joy Smith

May 17th is the official International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHTB). This day was created in 2004 to draw the attention to the violence and discrimination experienced by lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex people and all other people with diverse sexual orientations, gender identities or expressions, and sex characteristics. The date of May 17th was specifically chosen as it commemorates the World Health Organization’s decision in 1990 to declassify homosexuality as a mental disorder.

May 17th, 2021 is also the day a flag raising ceremony will take place at the 4 Wing Cold Lake Headquarters at 0715 hrs in recognition of the official launch of the Defence Team Pride Advisory Organization (DTPAO). Formerly known as the Cold Lake Pride Network, the DTPAO is now part of the larger national effort to raise awareness for LGBTQ2+ Defence Team Members.

Cpl Mady Webb is a Positive Space Ambassador on 4 Wing and he is getting the word out about IDAHTB and the DTPAO. The goal of DTPAO is to provide essential advice to DND and CAF leaders, identifying current systemic challenges and anticipating the impact of new policies and initiatives as they relate to LGBTQ2+ people, enhancing LGBTQ2+ inclusion in the Defence Team, and consulting on existing LGBTQ2+ training within their workplace.

According to Cpl Webb, “The Positive Space Initiative is an extremely important and necessary program to help promote understanding, safety, and inclusion in the workplace and community as a whole. 4 Wing members of the CAF and Defence Team can reach out to any Positive Space Ambassador if they have concerns or issues related to LGBTQ2+ matters.”

The DTPAO on 4 Wing is a new Employment Equity Defence Advisory Group (EEDAG) that was announced through CANFORGEN 162/20 on December 9 2020. This group is similar to other EEDAGs in the Defence Team and is mandated to promote diversity and inclusion across the Defence Team, including fostering awareness of LGBTQ2+ communities. May 17th is one of the officially recognized commemorative days for the EEDAGs.

The Wing is always looking for more Ambassadors! Training sessions will be conducted throughout May and June to link in with the City of Cold Lake’s Pride events. Interested members can contact their unit PSAs, Lt(N) Garret McKenzie, Cpl Mady Webb, or keep an eye out on the 4 Wing internal PSA website for dates and timings.

New members are also always welcome. You will find more information on the Positive Space Ambassador program and the DTPAO on our local military Splash page, or please feel free to reach out to Lt(N) McKenzie at Garrett.McKenzie@forces.gc.ca or 780-813-0333.