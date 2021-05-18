Fire Chief urges caution during tinder dry conditions

City of Cold Lake

Cold Lake, AB – Cold Lake Fire-Rescue is urging residents to use caution and common sense when lighting recreational fires, after 33 firefighters spent more than 5 hours battling a blaze which destroyed several buildings.

The April 25 fire near English Bay Road and Horseshoe Bay resulted in the loss of a barn, storage shed, gazebo and several trailers. Cold Lake volunteer firefighters were able to bring the flames under control before they spread to a nearby home. The fire was deemed accidental and no injuries were reported.

“Conditions are extremely dry right now and fire will spread fast; we’ve seen it firsthand this spring already,” said Fire Chief and Manager of Protective Services Jeff Fallow. “In April alone, our department responded to more than a dozen wildland fires in the M.D. of Bonnyville. The majority were accidental, but two are being investigated as arson. Several were caused by permitted burns getting out of control. One hundred percent of these fires are preventable if people take the necessary precautions.”

Residents are not required to obtain permits for recreational fires within the city of Cold Lake, but they must abide by the bylaw regulating burning and fire pits. Among the regulations, all recreational fires must:

• Be contained in an appropriate fire pit.

• Be constantly monitored by a competent person and never left unattended.

• Be located with at least 3 metres clearance from buildings, property lines, trees, fences or any combustible material.

• Be covered with a spark arrestor (mesh screen or other non-combustible material) to contain sparks.

• Not exceed 1 metre high and 1 metre wide (flame size) at their largest point.

• Not create a risk of fire, damage or nuisance to any persons or property.

• Burn only clean, dry, untreated wood or charcoal. Burning treated or painted wood, leaves and yard waste, garbage, rubber, plastic or animal/organic waste is prohibited within the city, and doing so could result in significant fines.

In addition, any person burning wood or charcoal in a fire pit or barbecue must have a means of extinguishing the fire on hand at all times. They must also ensure the fire is fully extinguished, leaving only cold ashes before supervision of the fire ends.

Fire pits, both permanent and portable, must meet specific requirements before being used for a recreational fire. The requirements are defined in the Burning and Fire Pit bylaw (331-PL-08). The complete bylaw is posted on the City’s website at https://coldlake.civicweb.net/document/4065.

“Residents who have an outdoor fire pit, but aren’t certain that it meets the requirements for recreational burning, are welcome to give us a call and we will schedule a free inspection,” says Fallow. “It’s better to be safe than sorry; illegal burns can lead to damaged property, significant fines for the property owner, or worse.”

Penalties for failing to comply with the Burning and Fire Pit bylaw range from $100 to $5,000. In addition, those responsible for a fire which requires a response by Cold Lake Fire-Rescue may also be responsible for the costs of the response. Tanker, pumper, rescue and brush fire trucks (and associated firefighters) operate at $400 per hour.

The latest information on active fire bans in Alberta is available at www.albertafirebans.ca. To schedule a free fire pit inspection, contact Cold Lake Fire-Rescue at 780-594-4494.