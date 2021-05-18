First Bachelor degrees granted at Royal Military College Saint-Jean since 1995

Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu – National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

On May 14, 2021, the Royal Military College Saint Jean (RMC Saint-Jean) held a historic convocation by granting undergraduate degrees for the first time since 1995. Twelve Officer Cadets received a Bachelor of International Studies after successful completion of their university-level program.

The intent to return RMC Saint-Jean to university status was announced by the Minister of National Defence, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, in May 2016, as part of Canada’s Defence Policy, Strong, Secured, Engaged. The granting of an undergraduate degree to its students is an important step in achieving that aim.

In addition to the undergraduate degrees, today’s convocation ceremony granted a Diploma in College Studies in science and social sciences to 45 Naval and Officer Cadets and a Certificate in International Studies to four Non-Commissioned Members.

“I am proud of all the Officer/Naval Cadets and Non-Commissioned Members who graduated today; they demonstrated resilience, tenacity and esprit de corps during these unusual times. This is the culmination of many months and years of hard work, preparing them to lead some of the finest people Canada has to offer.”

Colonel Nicolas Pilon, Commander, Royal Military College

Quick Facts

Over 300 Naval and Officer Cadets from across Canada studied at RMC Saint-Jean during the 2020/2021 academic year, 25% of them were women.

RMC Saint-Jean provides an International Studies program in both French and English, preparing future officers to work in a bilingual and international environment.

RMC Saint-Jean students receive comprehensive training based on four pillars: university education, bilingualism, leadership and physical fitness.

RMC Saint-Jean aims to prepare future officers to meet the emerging and future needs of the Canadian Armed Forces.

All Naval and Officer Cadets were confined on campus since March 7, 2021. All required Protective Health Measures were followed during their academic year, including the convocation ceremony.