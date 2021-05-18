Managing conflict in difficult times

Chaplain’s Corner

Padre Oliver Edwards

When I was in the reserves, I did BMQ with this guy, a university student, who was super focused on being the best darn officer cadet he could be. The guy must have been on this track for a long time, as he had a background in cadets, and went to university taking courses specifically to help him be a better officer. I didn’t think much about him while on course – he was there, he had his habits and ways, which were fine on most days but occasionally annoying on tougher days.

Then about a year later I found myself joining his unit. And then we went on EX.

For those of you who have been in the Army reserves, you probably recall exercises as being both the best of times and the worst of times. They were the best because you actually got to put on the uniform and use all that kit you got issued, and do your actual job. They were the worst of times, because for most of us, they were the only opportunity to practice skills that need time to develop. And there just isn’t that much time. You step off at 6 or 7 pm Friday night, convoy like crazy to get where you’re going, probably set up camp in the dark, and then start the EX at zero-dark-stupid with about two hours of sleep. You go all day and then there’s probably a night shoot, meaning really only the drivers get more than 6 hours’ sleep the entire weekend. You squeeze in a few more hours of drills Sunday morning, then pack up, take forever to organize a sweep for casings, do your ammo declaration, and get the heck out of there.

It was at the tail end of one of these whirlwinds, as we were both 2Lts and given every crap job that could be found for 48 hours straight, that we found ourselves sitting in the backseat of an MSVS together. Us two and four other folks, shoulder to shoulder, with our rifles jammed next to us, trying to get comfortable enough to pass out. But conversations ensue, and sleepy as I was, I became convinced every time I opened my mouth to say anything, this guy would contradict me. Welp, I thought, there goes my sleep as I just got more and more ticked off at the no-mind smart-alec know-it-all college student, feeding his own ego by making me look like an idiot. It wasn’t my best reasoning, but with two hours sleep all weekend, I wasn’t in the best place for deep, logical, reflective, patient processing. I basically tried the rest of the 3-hour drive not to punch him in the mouth.

It feels a lot like that in all of society right now, doesn’t it? Like all of us are sick and tired, fed up with this pandemic, fed up with restrictions, fed up with the infringements on our rights, and frankly fed up with seeing the same faces at work and at home – people we normally get along with, but with the pressure we’re under, with the conditions we are living with and have been living with for over a year, we are just not processing well or patient like we usually are.

And what is the result? Conflict. Politicians are scrapping. Kicking this guy out. Censuring that guy. Complaining about the boss. Complaining about the opposition. Second guessing everything. Leaning into preposterous conspiracy theories that in normal times we wouldn’t give a second thought to. But now, they are grasped at, to try and rationalize the anger, the frustration, the depression that we are all struggling with.

There’s a book by Amanda Ripley called “Healthy Conflict” that points out the difference between what’s healthy and what’s not. Healthy conflict can be intense at times, “…but does not collapse into dehumanization.” Those words describe a lot of angry people right now, don’t they? The conflict we are seeing seems to fit well with her view that unhealthy conflict can become “self-perpetuating, all consuming” and “typically an us-vs-them conflict”. We look at examples of people openly rebelling against social gathering rules with rodeos and yelling at store clerks for asking them to put on a mask, and we see this play out.

It’s important to think about how, in times like this, we can still disagree without having it degenerate into unhealthy conflict. Because it’s easy to react. It’s much harder to listen, non-defensively, even as you feel misunderstood. I suspect the latter is what’s needed.

Ripley writes,

In healthy conflict, there is movement. Questions get asked. Curiosity exists. There can be yelling, too. But healthy conflict leads somewhere. It feels more interesting to get to the other side than to stay in it. In high conflict, the conflict is the destination. There’s nowhere else to go.

If you are at the end of your rope at this time, like many of us, you may be short. You may be ready to go off at any time. You may find it really easy, like I did, to feel like those who disagree, those who just won’t listen are less than human, aren’t worthy of respect.

I encourage you to remember these things in such a time:

1. Stay positive. Despair puts us in a mental state where healthy decisions are rarely made. Fight for the silver lining, the light at the end of the tunnel.

2. Remember the humanity of others. They are fighting the same battle. They may have come to different conclusions than you, but there is more you agree on than you disagree about.

3. Stay curious. Don’t get defensive. Don’t get your back up. This may be the hardest task, because when you’re beaten down from a long tough go like the last 15 months, you want to self-protect. But it won’t help if you’re edging towards a conflict. Show interest, empathize. Emphasize the humanity of others, and help them see humanity in you.

4. Don’t make conflict the destination. Don’t focus on the conflict, the differences between you. Keep your eye on the goal, the end state, the other side when all this is past.

