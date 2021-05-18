May 22 is PSP’s Dog Walk Day event

National PSP Recreation

May 22 is Dog Walk Day – a day that combines two happy-making things in life: dogs and exercise. Humans love walking their four-legged friends, and pooches love their strolls with their people. Walking your dog is also a great way to connect with other dog lovers in the community (adhering to social distancing requirements of course). Unleash your energy by doing more than just a walk around your neighbourhood. Go the extra mile and commit to going for at least a 60-minute walk for your chance to win a fun pet kit with great treats for your dog!

Participation is easy! Simply hit “GOING” to this event page. Then take your dog for an hour walk, and post a photo on that page.

Don’t have a dog? No problem, you can still participate and show your love for dogs by either counting the dogs on your walk and letting us know how many you spotted, taking a walk in the shape of a bone and then posting your walk map, or just putting some water out in front of your residence for our thirsty K-9 friends on the way out for your walk.

Be sure to check your province’s COVID-19 guidelines before your walk and stay safe!

This is not a Base/Wing activity. Anyone can join this fun challenge to increase their physical activity. Grab a leash, whistle up the pup, and go for a walk!