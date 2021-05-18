May 18, 2021

Photo of the Week

From Your 4 Wing Imagery Team

EXERCISE Maple Strike
Sergeant Shawn Swallows from Joint Terminal Attack Control (JTAC) awaits for the next target on the range, during EXERCISE Maple Strike, at Primrose Lake, Saskatchewan, on May 4, 2021. Photo: Cpl Justin Roy, 4 Wing Imaging
