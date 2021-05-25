4 Wing Command Team Message

Colonel Dave Moar, 4 Wing Commander and Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling, 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer

It’s May in Cold Lake. We can tell by the hint of sprouting grass and greenery that we can see peering through that fresh dusting of snow. We have had a busy month of keeping up with our training and operational demands while supporting a long list of exercises and tasks. Your flexibility and professionalism continue to enable the many successes enjoyed by 4 Wing, we recognize your commitment and are very grateful for everything each of you do every day.

COVID-19 is still a thing and we have seen rates again accelerate in the greater community, but our work places remain safe thanks to you and your strict adherence to our established preventative health measures. Our vaccination roll out on the Wing is well underway and many of us are waiting for the second dose. Likewise, vaccinations are continuing to be administered throughout the province and we will continue to examine the hot spots and make corresponding amendments to the travel restrictions. We are all hoping to get in front of this pandemic soon.

Many of you are feeling the added pressure due to COVID-19 as APS approaches. As different provinces take different approaches regarding visitors, some of us are unable to conduct HHTs at this time. Shopping for a new home, finding schools, daycares, and doctors for our families is stressful enough, having to put it on hold in some cases is something we realize is very concerning and adds stress to an already challenging time. We ask that your communication on any challenges encountered is frequent with your supervisors and chain of command, they are your

support to help find the best solutions for you and your family.

This month, two very important events were commemorated; recognition of the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia on May 17 and Indigenous Awareness Week, May 25-28. It is important that we reflect upon occasions such as these and remember that inclusivity and the diversity of Canada wasn’t always celebrated. It is important that we all work together to make our institution stronger and better by leveraging the strengths of all people.

Summer is right around the corner, the weather has greatly improved and the gloriously long evenings have begun. Find the time to take advantage of the season the best you can, recharge, refresh, and continue to do the excellent work that 4 Wing is famous for, the successes are all yours!