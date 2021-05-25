May 25, 2021

Health Promotion’s Feature Friday initiative

Lt Monica Matzner
It’s time for #FeatureFriday! Health Promotion’s featured member: Lt Matzner is an AERE Officer and currently the Officer Commanding of the Transition Centre in Cold Lake. She has been posted to Cold Lake since 2005. “At home, we love to spend most of our time outside, walking the dogs through the woods as family, eating as healthy as we can and taking advantage of our basement gym. At work, we like to try to have walking meetings over the lunch break, working through tough situations as a team, challenging each other to step competitions, and scheduling resiliency days to decompress. I have always loved sports (i.e. volleyball, squash, slow pitch, canoeing and kayaking) and find yoga and meditation to be great ways to calm the mind. Being outside is wonderful for that pandemic fatigue we are all feeling. I’m not perfect and I have to really work to stay on track. There are times, like many people, where I have to force myself to get up and get active. We try to eat as healthy as possible and plant some fresh options at home – half of what we plant normally doesn’t work out, so it’s a work in progress! The biggest thing is to keep moving, keep trying and keep getting up when you fall; there are people watching you to be the example.” Would you like to be featured in the series? Contact 4WGHealthPromotion@forces.gc.ca! Photo: Submitted
