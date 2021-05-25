Chaplain’s Corner

Padre Marcin Rosinski

It is hard to remember the important things in life. Our lives are often filled with so many activities, distractions and attractions that we sometimes forget what it is all about.

Well, what is it all about? Are we just living from moment to moment, being pushed from one thing to another? It’s sad to hear people talk about their lives as nothing but a string of activities. There doesn’t seem to be any real content in their lives. It’s just one thing after another.

So, what is it all about? I think we all know the answer to that question. It’s all about love. Loving one another – it is something that all of the religions, beliefs, philosophical systems and plain common sense teach us.

Someone once said: “Man cannot live without love. He remains a being that is incomprehensible to himself, his life is senseless, if love is not revealed to him, if he does not encounter love, if he does not experience it and make it his own, if he does not participate intimately in it.”

Our lives are filled with so much uncertainty, and at times we may feel insignificant. Often, we just don’t understand why things are the way they are. We don’t understand why terrible things happen to people. We don’t understand sickness and suffering and death. We don’t understand our own emotional lives, our motivations and behaviors. At times we just stare life in the face and say, “I don’t know what all this means.” However, when we are in the midst of loving and caring for others, life begins to make sense on a deeper level. We may not have a rational understanding of life, but we become deeply engaged in a way that goes beyond words. Our intellectual understanding is not increased, but our intuitive self says, “This is right. This makes sense. This is meaningful.” Our love brings us into a different place in life, a place where no amount of reasoning can ever bring us.

Ask any woman, whose husband is suffering from extreme dementia, why she loves him so much even though at times he hardly recognizes her. Will this woman give you an intellectual answer based on strong reasoning? Hardly! She loves because she knows in a profound way that this is what she has been called to do. This is what makes sense to her.

We need to be immensely grateful for such a wonderful gift – love. Despite our differences – cultures, religions or race – there are more things that bring us together than separate us as human beings. Love is one of them. Despite where each of us comes from and who we are love is the common human experience that unites us all.

marcin.rosinski@forces.gc.ca