May 25, 2021

Photo of the Week

From Your 4 Wing Imagery Team

Exercise MAPLE RESOLVE
A flight engineer works with their pilots to prepare a 430 Squadron Tactical Helicopter Squadron CH-146 Griffon helicopter for take-off for a night mission to transport British Army troops during Exercise MAPLE RESOLVE 21. From May 1 to 11, 2021, about 2500 Canadian Armed Forces members are participating in Exercise MAPLE RESOLVE 21. As the premier annual Canadian Army field training event, Ex MAPLE RESOLVE tests soldier skills and abilities within a realistic, complex, and challenging combat environment. Photo: Cpl Connie Valin
Tags: ,

More in News

 
 