The Wing Commander’s Wellness Challenge 2021 is a #P4 Challenge!

Wing Commander, Col Dave Moar (left), and Wing Chief, CWO Lee Darling (right) stand with Goldie. Goldie will be a specially marked bicycle that will be highlighting different bicycle racks around the base and throughout the community. As part of the challenge, find Goldie and take a selfie with it for a chance at some prizes! Photo: Janae Wandler

PSP

For the second year in a row, the Wing Commander’s Wellness Challenge will be virtual as it kicks off on June 1! The focus of this Challenge will be on the four performance behaviours (P4) of the CAF Physical Performance Strategy. The P4 behaviours include, move more, train right, eat better, and sleep well! Did I mention, there will be a weekly $100 prize to be won, as well as monthly $300 prizes, and a great grand prize of $1000!*

The #P4Challenge gives you the opportunity to put your knowledge into action by engaging in healthy lifestyle choices and then submitting a photo to show case that healthy activity (and have your name entered in to win a prize!).

All you need to do to register for the #P4Challenge is to head over to our Cold Lake CAF Connection website and register your name and contact information. You are now ready to start the challenge. Each week you will

receive a little nudge email or text to remind you to complete a healthy lifestyle activity pertaining to the performance behaviour for that particular month. The challenge will run right through to September, so keep your eyes open for the weekly activity you need to complete.

In June, the focus of the #P4Challenge is on “Move More!” You need only be active (walk, bike, rollerblade, run…) and find Goldie! Goldie will be a specially marked bicycle that will be highlighting different bicycle racks around the base and throughout the community. When you find Goldie’s location, you need to snap a photo of the bike, and then post it on your Facebook or Instagram page with the #P4Challenge hashtag. If you do not have a social media platform, please send the picture to 4WGHealthPromotion@forces.gc.ca and you will be entered in for the weekly/monthly prizes.

In July, the focus of the #P4Challenge is on “Train Right,” which will require you complete activities around self-care, mental resiliency, and preventing injuries. So, pull out the bike helmets, life jackets, and get ready to take some “healthy selfies” for that month! In August, the focus is on “Eat Better.” For this challenge, you will need to dig out your favorite healthy recipes to share. Lastly, in September, the #P4Challenge is on “Sleep Well,” and activities around improving your quantity and quality of sleep will be highlighted.

We would like to thank BMO Bank of Montreal, the Official bank of the Canadian Defence Community as the sponsor of the Wing Commander’s Wellness Challenge for 2021! If you have any questions about the challenge or registering, please contact us at 4WGHealthPromotion@forces.gc.ca.

*All prizes are in the form of a cash gift card, and the Challenge is only open to the Defence Team.