Royal Canadian Air Force to celebrate its Centennial by lighting the sky blue

Photo via RCAF/Facebook

On April 1, 2024, the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) will celebrate its official Centennial. For a century the RCAF, and its personnel have defended Canada, its people, allies, and interests.

In celebration of the Centennial and commemoration of the men and women who have, and continue to, serve Canada at home and abroad, famous landmarks, city halls, businesses, embassies, and residences across the world will be illuminating in blue on April 1, 2024.

Currently over 300 landmarks in 20 countries are confirmed to be participating in the illumination campaign. In Canada, this includes the CN Tower, Montréal Tower, Calgary Tower, Vancouver Sails of Light, Esplanade Riel, and Niagara Falls. In the coming weeks, more landmarks and countries are expected to join the illumination campaign.

We encourage Canadians across the country to join in this campaign, and light up their cities, businesses, and homes in blue, and to share photos on social media using the hashtags #RCAF100 and #100YearsOfFlyingBlue, in support of the Royal Canadian Air Force, and its personnel.

We are also excited to announce that we are collaborating with Guinness World Records, as the RCAF will attempt to break the World Record for most landmarks illuminated in 24 hours. The Guinness World Record attempt is just one of many ways the Royal Canadian Air Force will be celebrating its centennial.

Over the spring and summer, events like air shows, the RCAF Run, gala balls, and commemorative tree plantings will take place across Canada and the world, to celebrate the RCAF’s 100th anniversary. For more information on these events, please visit the RCAF 2024 Centennial website.