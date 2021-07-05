Darlene Patricia Pedrosa

The family of Darlene Patricia Pedrosa of Cold Lake, Alberta is saddened to announce her passing on Monday, June 28, 2021 at the age of 69 years.

Darlene will be lovingly remembered by her husband of fourteen years: Tony; four children: Derek, Darren, Tammy, Shannon; ten grandchildren; Josh, Zachary, Taylor, Rylee, Garret, Maddy, Bradley, Courtney, Haley, Shane; two great grandchildren: Jaden, Carter; two siblings: Wayne (Arlene), Karen (Calvin); nephews & nieces: Mark, Scott, Ryan, Sydney, Samantha; as well as numerous other grandchildren, relatives and special friends.

Darlene was predeceased by her parents: Joseph & Shirley Warren; brother: Wayne.

Memorial tributes in memory of Darlene may be sent to the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation, 800 College Plaza, 8215-112 Street, Edmonton, Alberta T6G 2C8.

Darlene’s family would like to thank the nurses and doctors of the 3rd floor Acute Care at Cold Lake Hospital for all of their care and comfort.

