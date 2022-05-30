In Memoriam – Douglas Patrick Buck

Douglas Patrick Buck January 21, 1943 – May 26, 2022

Doug Buck was a husband, a stepfather, a grandfather, a brother, a son and a friend. He was also a foodie, a clashy (yes, clashy) dresser and an accomplished traveler. He died at home on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

Doug loved his mom and dad, the late Reg and Eileen (Letchford) Buck (Retired RCN Chief Petty Officer First Class). Doug’s two brothers, Ted (Jackie) and Ron (Helen) Buck, and his late sister Regina (Juluis) were born and raised on Gladiola Avenue in Victoria, B.C. He loved his older sister Regina, a character in her own right. Ted and Ron reside in Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Doug liked strong-willed, pragmatic and energetic women. He married his first and only wife, Karen Lynn Ogilvie, of Berwick, Nova Scotia in 1989. Married for 33 years, they raised two boys: Chad (Juvy) Mason, children Isaiah and Gracie, of Grande Prairie, Alberta, and Nick (Jill) Mason, children Harper and Piper, of Calgary, Alberta. He taught his boys to fish, to select a quality hammer, to love nature, and to just be truthful. He took great pride in stocking their tool boxes.

He had a life-long love affair with pickled eggs, deviled eggs and pickled herring on saltines. On special occasions Doug was known for serving up the finest turnip and sausage stew, but only to the most distinguished dinner guests and only when Karen was away.

Having a 33 year career with the RCAF and CAF, he worked as an aircraft electrician. He served placements in Greenwood, Germany, Gander, back to Greenwood, finally retiring while in Cold Lake. It is believed Doug retired after accepting the CAF’s inability to combat the daily hostile raids of mosquitoes and black flies who incessantly forged their way to superiority.

He outclassed most fine home builders at rebuilding houses and apartments, many for which a tear-down would have seemed necessary. But, through ingenuity, dedication, and determination, all were restored to better than new conditions. Neither fires nor neglect nor tenant damage deterred him when transforming the most derelict properties into the most desirable buildings on the block.

Doug travelled extensively. He stayed only in the finest accommodations and he always spent the extra money to upgrade a hotel or bed-and-breakfast to a room with a view. Years ago he purchased a piece of land, with what looked to be a trapper’s cabin, on the banks of the Bay of Fundy in Nova Scotia, which later became his most prized architectural achievement and his most cherished home.

The family will hold a family and friends service. You are welcome to attend and share stories at a 2 p.m. service, with food and refreshments to follow, at 116 Wharf Road, Hampton, N.S. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 2-5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you perform an act of kindness in memory of Doug or consider making a donation to your favorite charity.

