In Memoriam – Stanley Raymond Van Der Mark

Stanley Raymond Van Der Mark, September 24, 1953 – March 06, 2023.



Peacefully with his wife Jean by his side, on March 06, 2023, (Ray) Stanley Raymond Van Der Mark, at the age of 69, went into the arms of Jesus from his room at the Aitken Community Hospice, Courtenay, BC. Ray was a loving husband, father, grandpa (BlaBla), brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Ray is survived by his wife of 43-1/2 years Jean (who he called Jeanne), his children Danu (Anita), Amber (Scott), Brittany (Don); grandchildren Hanna, Evelyn, Liam, Ephraim and Elias. He is survived by his brothers Harry and Vance (Debbie), sister Pam (Stephen); along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.

Ray was born September 24, 1953 and grew up in and around Ottawa, Ontario. He was an adventurous soul who was always game to try almost anything; from working as a stable hand at Brandywine Harness track near Wilmington Delaware, or working in a diamond mine to being a postal worker, a Canadian Forces member, to starting up a successful business. Adventures taking him skiing over snow bridges on Chamonix Mont Blanc, France, commercial ice fishing with a friend on Cold Lake, AB, hunting big game, bungy jumping 150ft over the Nanaimo River, BC, parasailing in Mexico, hot-air balloon riding in Luxor, Egypt, cold water scuba diving in BC pacific green waters and in the Mediterranean blue waters. I am sure there are some adventures that I have missed.

He had great passion for the game of baseball and spent most of his life playing, as well as coaching for his children’s ball teams,

The family would like to thank and are grateful for our family Dr Marianka Coetzee, the wonderful nurses at Aitken Hospice and the compassionate Palliative and Cancer Care doctors, nurses and staff in Victoria and Courtenay.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held on March 24, 2023, 1300hrs, at Northgate Church, 1640 Burgess Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N5W8

As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Ray’s name to Comox Valley Hospice Society https://comoxhospice.com/ or Northgate Church https://www.ngate.ca/