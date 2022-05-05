In memory of Timothy Sandor Balazs

Timothy Sandor Balazs June 18, 1962 – May 1, 2022
WO Balazs Joined the Canadian Armed Forces in November 1981. He was a distinguished member of the Canadian Armed Forces. He was a loving father, brother and grandfather. In his spare time he was always volunteering in his community. Tim volunteered at the 784 Wing, Bingo Association, New Imperial Inn and Western Budget. Tim is survived by his brother Tom (Faye), his sister Elizabeth (Richard), his three sons, Shawn (Rebecca), William (Mackenzie), Douglas, 2 grandchildren, Anna Rose and Galen and his friend and care provider Mary MacKay.
VIEWING
Friday
May 6, 2022
7:00 to 9:00 PM
Memento Funeral Chapel
5106 55 Street
Cold Lake, AB T9M 1R1
FUNERAL SERVICE
Saturday
May 7, 2022
11:00 AM
St. Mark’s Protestant Chapel
(Building 52, across from Art Smith Aviation Academy)
4 Wing Cold Lake
Cold Lake, AB T9M 2C6
Virtual attendance https://www.facebook.com/stmarks4wing/
* Dress for CAF members is DEU 1A (medals) with black facemasks.
** Face masks must be worn in all building at 4 Wing, including St. Mark’s Chapel.
*** Out of respect for the deep love of his trade and the work that he has done as an Armourer for over 40 years, all Air Weapons Techs present at the service in DEU are authorized to wear a Mourning band for the ceremony. Mourning Bands will be distributed on entering St. Marks and collected as you depart.
RECEPTION
Reception will be held immediately following the funeral service at:
784 Wing – RCAF Association
5319-48 Avenue, Cold Lake AB T9M 1Y4
DONATIONS
Donations can be made in WO Tim Balazs’s name to Valour Place Society and/or 784 Wing Association in his name.
784 Wing
5319-48 Avenue, Cold Lake AB T9M 1Y4
(780) 594-6175
Valour Place
11109-111 Avenue NW, Edmonton AB T5G 0C6