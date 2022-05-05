In memory of Timothy Sandor Balazs

Timothy Sandor Balazs June 18, 1962 – May 1, 2022

WO Balazs Joined the Canadian Armed Forces in November 1981. He was a distinguished member of the Canadian Armed Forces. He was a loving father, brother and grandfather. In his spare time he was always volunteering in his community. Tim volunteered at the 784 Wing, Bingo Association, New Imperial Inn and Western Budget. Tim is survived by his brother Tom (Faye), his sister Elizabeth (Richard), his three sons, Shawn (Rebecca), William (Mackenzie), Douglas, 2 grandchildren, Anna Rose and Galen and his friend and care provider Mary MacKay.

VIEWING

Friday

May 6, 2022

7:00 to 9:00 PM

Memento Funeral Chapel

5106 55 Street

Cold Lake, AB T9M 1R1

FUNERAL SERVICE

Saturday

May 7, 2022

11:00 AM

St. Mark’s Protestant Chapel

(Building 52, across from Art Smith Aviation Academy)

4 Wing Cold Lake

Cold Lake, AB T9M 2C6

Virtual attendance https://www.facebook.com/stmarks4wing/

* Dress for CAF members is DEU 1A (medals) with black facemasks.

** Face masks must be worn in all building at 4 Wing, including St. Mark’s Chapel.

*** Out of respect for the deep love of his trade and the work that he has done as an Armourer for over 40 years, all Air Weapons Techs present at the service in DEU are authorized to wear a Mourning band for the ceremony. Mourning Bands will be distributed on entering St. Marks and collected as you depart.

RECEPTION

Reception will be held immediately following the funeral service at:

784 Wing – RCAF Association

5319-48 Avenue, Cold Lake AB T9M 1Y4

DONATIONS

Donations can be made in WO Tim Balazs’s name to Valour Place Society and/or 784 Wing Association in his name.

784 Wing

5319-48 Avenue, Cold Lake AB T9M 1Y4

(780) 594-6175

Valour Place

11109-111 Avenue NW, Edmonton AB T5G 0C6

Donate | Edmonton | Hope Away From Home (valourplace.ca)