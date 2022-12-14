December 14, 2022

2022 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge: The Finalists

Imagery of 4 Wing Comptroller office area during the annual Courier decoration challenge with a Santa’s Work Shop theme, 4 Wing Cold Lake, on 09 December 2022 – Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

 The 2022 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge is celebrating 20 years of fantastic holiday displays in the workspaces around 4 Wing.

Nine different offices entered the competition. In this article, we’ll take a look at four workspaces that made the finalist list, but were not chosen as the winner in this year’s yuletide tournament! 

10 Field Technical Training Squadron (10 FTTS)

10 FTTS offered a creative and fun look into how they could help Santa Claus with his Christmas flight! Features of their decorations included a radar control desk, flight map and even a gym to keep all the elves looking and feeling their best for the arrival of the big day!


 

Members of 10 Field Technical Training Squadron participate in the annual Courier decoration challenge with a Santa Flight Control theme, 4 Wing Cold Lake, on 09 December 2022 Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

Members of 10 Field Technical Training Squadron participate in the annual Courier decoration challenge with a Santa Flight Control theme, 4 Wing Cold Lake, on 09 December 2022 Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

Members of 10 Field Technical Training Squadron participate in the annual Courier decoration challenge with a Santa Flight Control theme, 4 Wing Cold Lake, on 09 December 2022 Photo credit: Mike Marshall / The Courier News

Members of 10 Field Technical Training Squadron participate in the annual Courier decoration challenge with a Santa Flight Control theme, 4 Wing Cold Lake, on 09 December 2022 Photo credit: Mike Marshall / The Courier News

Real Property Operations (RP Ops)

RP Ops welcomed the judges in with sights, sounds, and smells of holiday cheer! After welcoming the judges and singing a Christmas carol (in both English and French), the team showed the judges around their storybook office and then shared some Gingerbread cookies and dog cuddles! 

Imagery of Real Property Operations Unit (West) office who participated in the annual Courier decoration challenge with a gingerbread house theme, 4 Wing Cold Lake, on 09 December 2022 Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) Lee Darling (Left), 4 Wing CWO, converses with a member of Real Property Operations Unit (West) who participated in the annual Courier decoration challenge with a gingerbread house theme, 4 Wing Cold Lake, on 09 December 2022 Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

1 Air Maintainance Squadron (1 AMS) X Area 

What holiday isn’t complete without a visit from the Grinch? Members at 1 AMS X Area showed off their “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” theme with handmade decorations, tasty baking, famous Who Hash, and even a visit from the green misanthrope and Santa Claus!  

Imagery of 1 Air Maintenance Squadron X area office area submission for the annual Courier decoration challenge with the Grinch stole Christmas theme, 4 Wing Cold Lake, on 09 December 2022 Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

Colonel David Turenne (Right), 4 Wing Commanding Officer, poses with members of 1 Air Maintenance Squadron who submitted a Grinch stole Christmas theme during the annual Courier decoration challenge, 4 Wing Cold Lake, on 09 December 2022 Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

Members of 1 Air Maintenance Squadron X area participate in the annual Courier decoration challenge with the Grinch stole christmas theme, 4 Wing Cold Lake, on 09 December 2022 Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

Wing Comptroller 

The Wing Comptroller office took the judges for a trip into Santa’s workshop an even featured a visit from an “imitation” Santa. During the tour, “Santa ” arrived and was quickly judged to be a fraud. After a brief struggle featuring both Nerf guns and snowballs, Santa was unmasked and found to be none other than Maj Gosselin! 

Colonel David Turenne (Right), 4 Wing Commanding Officer, participates as a judge in the annual Courier decoration challenge at 4 Wing Comptroller whom submitted a Santa’s Workshop theme, 4 Wing Cold Lake, on 09 December 2022 Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

Imagery of 4 Wing Comptroller office area during the annual Courier decoration challenge with a Santas Work Shop theme, 4 Wing Cold Lake, on 09 December 2022 Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

Imagery of 4 Wing Comptroller office area during the annual Courier decoration challenge with a Santas Work Shop theme, 4 Wing Cold Lake, on 09 December 2022 Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

Imagery of 4 Wing Comptroller office area during the annual Courier decoration challenge with a Santas Work Shop theme, 4 Wing Cold Lake, on 09 December 2022 Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

Colonel David Turenne (Right), 4 Wing Commanding Officer, participates as a judge in the annual Courier decoration challenge at 4 Wing Comptroller whom submitted a Santa’s Workshop theme, 4 Wing Cold Lake, on 09 December 2022 Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

Ready your drum rolls! In the next article, we’ll announce the winning office for the 2022 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge!

