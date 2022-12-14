2022 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge: The Finalists

Imagery of 4 Wing Comptroller office area during the annual Courier decoration challenge with a Santa’s Work Shop theme, 4 Wing Cold Lake, on 09 December 2022 – Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician
The 2022 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge is celebrating 20 years of fantastic holiday displays in the workspaces around 4 Wing.
Nine different offices entered the competition. In this article, we’ll take a look at four workspaces that made the finalist list, but were not chosen as the winner in this year’s yuletide tournament!
10 Field Technical Training Squadron (10 FTTS)
10 FTTS offered a creative and fun look into how they could help Santa Claus with his Christmas flight! Features of their decorations included a radar control desk, flight map and even a gym to keep all the elves looking and feeling their best for the arrival of the big day!
Annual Courier Decoration Challenge
Members of 10 Field Technical Training Squadron participate in the annual Courier decoration challenge with a Santa Flight Control theme, 4 Wing Cold Lake, on 09 December 2022 Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician
Annual Courier Decoration Challenge
Members of 10 Field Technical Training Squadron participate in the annual Courier decoration challenge with a Santa Flight Control theme, 4 Wing Cold Lake, on 09 December 2022 Photo credit: Mike Marshall / The Courier News
Real Property Operations (RP Ops)
RP Ops welcomed the judges in with sights, sounds, and smells of holiday cheer! After welcoming the judges and singing a Christmas carol (in both English and French), the team showed the judges around their storybook office and then shared some Gingerbread cookies and dog cuddles!
Annual Courier Decoration Challenge
Imagery of Real Property Operations Unit (West) office who participated in the annual Courier decoration challenge with a gingerbread house theme, 4 Wing Cold Lake, on 09 December 2022
Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician
1 Air Maintainance Squadron (1 AMS) X Area
What holiday isn’t complete without a visit from the Grinch? Members at 1 AMS X Area showed off their “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” theme with handmade decorations, tasty baking, famous Who Hash, and even a visit from the green misanthrope and Santa Claus!
Annual Courier Decoration Challenge
Imagery of 1 Air Maintenance Squadron X area office area submission for the annual Courier decoration challenge with the Grinch stole Christmas theme, 4 Wing Cold Lake, on 09 December 2022 Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician
Annual Courier Decoration Challenge
Members of 1 Air Maintenance Squadron X area participate in the annual Courier decoration challenge with the Grinch stole christmas theme, 4 Wing Cold Lake, on 09 December 2022 Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician
Wing Comptroller
The Wing Comptroller office took the judges for a trip into Santa’s workshop an even featured a visit from an “imitation” Santa. During the tour, “Santa ” arrived and was quickly judged to be a fraud. After a brief struggle featuring both Nerf guns and snowballs, Santa was unmasked and found to be none other than Maj Gosselin!
Colonel David Turenne (Right), 4 Wing Commanding Officer, participates as a judge in the annual Courier decoration challenge at 4 Wing Comptroller whom submitted a Santa’s Workshop theme, 4 Wing Cold Lake, on 09 December 2022 Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician
Ready your drum rolls! In the next article, we’ll announce the winning office for the 2022 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge!