2022 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge: The Finalists

Imagery of 4 Wing Comptroller office area during the annual Courier decoration challenge with a Santa’s Work Shop theme, 4 Wing Cold Lake, on 09 December 2022 – Photo credit: Corporal Kastleen Strome, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

The 2022 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge is celebrating 20 years of fantastic holiday displays in the workspaces around 4 Wing.

Nine different offices entered the competition. In this article, we’ll take a look at four workspaces that made the finalist list, but were not chosen as the winner in this year’s yuletide tournament!

10 Field Technical Training Squadron (10 FTTS)

10 FTTS offered a creative and fun look into how they could help Santa Claus with his Christmas flight! Features of their decorations included a radar control desk, flight map and even a gym to keep all the elves looking and feeling their best for the arrival of the big day!



