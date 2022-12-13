2022 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge: The Honourable Mentions

Stockings, snowmen and more adorn the mailboxes at 4 MSS CR – Photo by Janae Wandler / The Courier News

The 2022 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge is celebrating 20 years of fantastic holiday displays in the workspaces around 4 Wing.

Nine different offices entered the competition. In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the honorable mentions from this year’s yuletide tournament!

4 Wing Telecommunications and Information Services (TIS) Desktop Support

This year, 4 Wing TIS Desktop Support entered a fun, festive, and creative look at the holiday season, even featuring a character from the Tim Burton classic The Nightmare Before Christmas! Of memorable note was the wreath made of old floppy discs (ask your kids what they are for a laugh) and an appearance by Jack Skellington himself, decked out in 4 Wing TIS gear! Well done, 4 Wing TIS!