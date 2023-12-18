2023 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge: The Finalists

Decorations at 4 OSS CLAWR Ops on December 14, 2023. Photo Credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

The 2023 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge is in its’ 21st year of celebrating fantastic holiday displays in the workspaces around 4 Wing.

Seven different offices entered the competition. In this article, we’ll take a look at the six workspaces (in no particular order) that made our hearts glow with Christmas cheer, but were not chosen as the winner in this year’s yuletide tournament!

10 Field Technical Training Squadron (10 FTTS)

10 FTTS brought the judging crew into a Winter Wonderland! Highlights included lights, decorated trees and handmade snowflake decorations featuring CF-18 Hornets!