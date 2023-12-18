2023 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge: The Finalists

Decorations at 4 OSS CLAWR Ops on December 14, 2023. Photo Credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician
The 2023 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge is in its’ 21st year of celebrating fantastic holiday displays in the workspaces around 4 Wing.
Seven different offices entered the competition. In this article, we’ll take a look at the six workspaces (in no particular order) that made our hearts glow with Christmas cheer, but were not chosen as the winner in this year’s yuletide tournament!
10 Field Technical Training Squadron (10 FTTS)
10 FTTS brought the judging crew into a Winter Wonderland! Highlights included lights, decorated trees and handmade snowflake decorations featuring CF-18 Hornets!
10 FTTS
10 FTTS members welcome judges into their workplace during the 2023 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge , 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on December 14, 2023.
Photo Credit: Master Corporal Angela Gore, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician
10 FTTS
The decorations inside 10 FTTS, shown during the 2023 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge contest, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on December 14, 2023.
Photo Credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician
10 FTTS
Judges admire the decorations at 10 FTTS during the 2023 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on December 14, 2023.
Photo Credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician
4 Operations Support Squadron Cold Lake Air Weapons Range Operations ( 4 OSS CLAWR Ops)
4 OSS CLAWR Ops’ office took the judges to a Christmas decoration haven, as well as some friendly competition between the Wing Commander and Wing Chief Warrant Officer. Featuring a hockey shootout, basketball and even some in-office Nerf target practice, this office left everyone smiling!
4 OSS CLAWR Ops
Colonel Dave Turenne admires a holiday ghillie suit at 4 OSS CLAWR Ops during the 2023 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge December 14, 2023.
Photo Credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician
4 OSS CLAWR Ops
Decorations at 4 OSS CLAWR Ops on December 14, 2023.
Photo Credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician
4 OSS CLAWR Ops
Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry, 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer takes his shot during a friendly competition between himself and Colonel Dave Turenne, 4 Wing Commander, during the 2023 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge on December 14, 2023.
Photo Credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician
4 OSS CLAWR Ops
Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry, 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer aims carefully during a competition at 4 OSS CLAWR Ops during the 2023 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on December 14, 2023.
Photo Credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician
4 OSS CLAWR Ops
Colonel Dave Turenne, 4 Wing Commanding Officer, takes a shot during the competition hosted at 4 OSS CLAWR Ops during the 2023 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge.
Photo Credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician
4 Wing Imaging
Treats, imagination and creativity galore! 4 Wing Imaging dressed up their workspace with some nifty homemade crafts and a beautiful piece of winter artwork that left no detail out. Tasty treats under the Christmas tree completed the display!
4 Wing Imaging
Colonel Dave Turenne, 4 Wing Commanding Officer, and Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry, 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer Have a look at the tree at 4 Wing Imaging during the 2023 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on December 14, 2023.
Photo Credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician
4 Wing Imaging
Judges admire a painted window at 4 Wing imaging during the 2023 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on December 14, 2023.
Photo Credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician
1 Dental Unit (1 DU)
1 Dental Unit took the judges on a Barbie-themed Christmas journey! Features included Sears Christmas Wishbooks from years past, Barbie-fied staff and some cuddly four-legged friends, the Wing Commander and Wing Chief were even lucky enough to see themselves living in Barbie Land!
1 Dental Unit
Barbies and even puppy dogs were part of 1 Dental Unit’s display during the 2023 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge.
Photo Credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician
1 Dental Unit
Colonel Dave Turenne, 4 Wing Commanding Officer, and Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry, 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer admire Barbie decorations at 1 Dental Unit during the 2023 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge.
Photo Credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician
1 Dental Unit
Colonel Dave Turenne, 4 Wing Commanding Officer, poses with the Barbie version of himself at 1 Dental Unit during the 2023 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge.
Photo Credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician
1 Dental Unit
Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry, 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer poses with his Barbie version at 1 Dental Unit.
Photo Credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician
1 Dental Unit
Members of 1 Dental Unit, dressed as a variety of Barbies, pose with judges of the 2023 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge on December 14th, 2023.
Photo Credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician
4 Wing Greenhouse
The 4 Wing Greenhouse welcomed judges with their beautiful homegrown holiday display at the front door. Greenhouse employees took the judging crew for a tour of their operations inside, with highlights including their Koi pond, Nightcrawler tank, and beautiful coffee area.
4 Wing Greenhouse
The 4 Wing Greenhouse outdoor Christmas display during the 2023 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge.
Photo Credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician
4 Wing Greenhouse
Judges look at the Koi Pond inside the 4 Wing Greenhouse during the 2023 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge.
Photo Credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician
4 Wing Greenhouse
Colonel Dave Turenne, 4 Wing Commanding Officer, and Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry, 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer take a look at Nightcrawler Worms inside the 4 Wing Greenhouse.
Photo Credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician
4 Wing Greenhouse
Colonel Dave Turenne, 4 Wing Commanding Officer, admires the birds on display at the 4 Wing Greenhouse during the 2023 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge.
Photo Credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician
4 Wing Military Family Resource Society (4 Wing MFRCS)
The 4 Wing MFRC office featured a sweet look at the holiday season, complete with a Gingerbread House welcome desk! other highlights include cozy fireplace decorations and a traditional tree to welcome Santa!
4 Wing MFRCS
The 4 Wing MFRC office, decorated for the 2023 Courier News Office Christmas Decorating Challenge . Photo by Janae Wandler / The Courier News
Have you had a chance to see these incredible offices? Make sure to stop by and join in the holiday cheer!
Ready your drum rolls! In the next article, we’ll announce the winning office for the 2023 Courier News Christmas Office Decorating Challenge!