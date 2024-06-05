2024 Cold Lake Air Show – Three more performers you don’t want to miss!

The Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum Avro Lancaster – Photo from the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum

The 2024 Cold Lake Air Show is shaping up to be one of the most awe-inspiring celebrations of aviation in the country. On July 20th and 21st, performers from far and wide will take to the skies above Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake to showcase their skills and aircraft to thousands of fans.



One squad joining the celebration will be the Northern Stars Aeroteam. The group consists of three former Royal Canadian Air Force pilots: Mario Hamel, Todd Farrell and Greg Hume-Powell. These masters of the air take to the skies in their Pitts Special aircraft in tight, precision formations, along with exciting freestyle maneuvers. Their performance is not one to be missed!



A very special guest at the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show will be a legend in the Royal Canadian Air Force history books, the mighty Lancaster bomber. This example of an Avro Lancaster Mark X comes our way from the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum and is one of only two still in flyable condition in the world! After a complete restoration in 1988, this aircraft was named after Canadian Pilot Officer Andrew Mynarski VC, who received the Victoria Cross in 1944 after bravely attempting the rescue of a crewmember while being shot down over France, with disregard for his safety, while flying with 419 Squadron.



One word many have used to describe the Cold Lake Air Show is “big”. What better way to celebrate a large-scale spectacle than with a large-scale refueling demonstration? On July 20th and 21st, the United States Air Force C-17 Globemaster and KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft will perform an aerial ballet you’re unlikely to see anywhere else! The C-17, known for its exceptional cargo and troop transport capabilities, will demonstrate its versatility by seamlessly connecting with the KC-135, illustrating the symbiotic relationship between these two aircraft in extending the range and endurance of military operations.



These three attractions add to the already stellar lineup of what is shaping up to be the can’t-miss event of the summer in Alberta! Join us and experience the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show live, on July 20th and 21st at 4 Wing!



Secure your spot today by purchasing tickets at the official Cold Lake Air Show website.



The Cold Lake Air Show is pleased to be in partnership with our hosting sponsor, Enbridge!







The preceding text is a paid endorsement for the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show.