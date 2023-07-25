3 Canadian Space Division celebrates its first birthday

Supplied Photo

Pour la version française de cet article, cliquez ici



Since its launch on 22 July 2022, 3 Canadian Space Division (3 CSD) is reaching new heights as it continues to evolve the space enterprise to provide critical space-based support to Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) operations and activities.

While the Space mandate under the RCAF hasn’t changed, the new 3 CSD organizational structure has provided a framework to more effectively and efficiently conduct space operations, including detecting, tracking, and responding to adversarial threats, as well as identifying and developing the operational capabilities needed for the future. Perhaps most importantly, the transition from Director General Space to the Division has operationalized the space domain for the CAF and, as a result, is better integrated into operational planning and execution of CAF operations.

Moreover, it has led operators across the military services better understanding how space can work for – and against – them in military operations. In fact, this year the Canadian Joint Operations Command (CJOC) issued the first named operation specific to space, Operation STRATUS, which directs the integration of space capabilities into all CAF operations.

In addition to increasing the provision of space effect to CAF operations, 3 CSD’s efforts over the past year have been focused on increasing “spacemindedness” across the CAF, deepening relationships with its allies, and assessing capabilities it will need in the future.

The release of the RCAF’s Space Mission Assurance Strategy (SMA Strategy) shortly after the stand-up of 3 CSD, reinforces these efforts by outlining the RCAF’s approach to achieving enhanced resilience of mission-critical assets and capabilities. It also focuses on building and strengthening relationships with Canada’s closest allies and partners, expanding cooperative initiatives in the areas of joint capability development and research and development, and leveraging the immense expertise within this community to further shared interests and equities in space.

There is widespread acknowledgement that space, more than any other domain, demands a collective approach. This “allied by design” approach provides an asymmetrical advantage that our competitors cannot match, and it governs 3 CSD’s work with its closest allies.

These partnerships were formalized in various Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) signed over the past year:

The CAF and the Canadian Space Agency renewed a long-standing MOU Concerning Cooperation in Space Related Activities. This agreement identifies new objectives and strengthens areas of collaboration from the original, which was signed in 2001.

The RCAF and United States Space Command signed an MOU concerning Enhanced Space Cooperation. The agreement will serve as a framework for deepened military cooperation in the space domain between the two nations’ militaries. It aims to increase the exchange of information, balance military space requirements, and identify potential collaborative studies, projects, and activities.

The CAF and the National Reconnaissance Office of the United States of America renewed a Memorandum of Understanding for Defense Space Cooperation and Capability Development. The agreement, which was originally signed in 2018, enhances space Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance cooperation and capability development as it recognizes a shared interest in advancing the use of space and space-based systems for national security, economic development, humanitarian assistance, and other areas of mutual benefit.

For the first time as a Division, 3 CSD also hosted command teams from its closest ally, the United States. U.S. Army General James H. Dickinson, the Commander of U.S. Space Command; General B. Chance Saltzman, the Chief of Space Operations of the United States Space Force; and Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, the Commander of the U.S. Space Operations Command, visited 3 CSD as well as 7 Wing (Space) and the Canadian Space Operations Centre (CANSpOC) for briefings and discussions about partnerships moving forward.

3 CSD also participated in several U.S.-lead international space exercises and wargames, including the 25th iteration of Schriever Wargame, Thor’s Hammer, the Global Integrated Wargame, as well as Exercises Space Flag and Global Sentinel. These activities are designed to explore critical space issues and means to address them, while highlighting areas of interoperability and opportunities to deepen international relationships.

7 Wing (Space)

The official stand-up of 3 CSD also included the re-establishment in Ottawa of 7 Wing (Space), comprised of 7 Wing Headquarters, 7 Space Operations Squadron (7 SOPS), and 7 Operations Support Squadron (7 OSS), which staffs the CANSpOC.

7 Wing (Space) efforts in its first year have focused on building the organization, updating and formalizing training for CAF members, continuing to evolve Space Domain Awareness (SDA), and growing other space control areas such as space electronic warfare. Examples on the training side include working with the RCAF’s Barker College to revamp the Basic Space Operations Course and the Space Operations Course to better educate and train members for future space-related positions. Moreover, 7 Wing (Space) developed the Space Operations Senior Course, modeled after the US’ Space 300 course, which covers national and international space policy, strategy, and capability development to better understand how these elements interact.

7 Wing (Space) units also took leadership roles in sharing Canadian training and expertise with counterparts from allied and partner nations. Members from 7 OSS traveled to New Zealand to deliver its Space Domain Awareness Analyst course to the New Zealand and Australian space operators.

7 SOPS initiated the development of “Shields Up”, a tabletop exercise custom-designed for Canada and individual partner nations by CJOC’s Canadian Forces Joint Warfare Centre. The two teams traveled to Australia and Japan at the beginning of 2023 to conduct the exercise with the Australian and Japanese Space Operations Centres, and hosted a team from France in the Spring. These opportunities furthered the collaboration between those like-minded nations.

On the SDA front, 7 OSS made significant strides in advancing the Canadian Space Common Operating Picture while developing a nascent DevOps capability, which has already garnered interest from allied and partner nations.

With regards to space electronic warfare, 7 SOPS established the Canadian Space Aggressor Team (CSAT), which can integrate into CAF exercises to demonstrate the importance of space-based assets. Using handheld Navigation Warfare Electronic Attack Trainer jammers and monitoring equipment procured by 7 OSS, CSAT members deployed to Exercise MAPLE RESOLVE 23 to establish a GPS-denied environment. This helped develop the Canadian Army’s ability to not only recognize when they are operating within a space-denied environment, but more importantly, to adapt their tactics, techniques, and procedures to overcome this degradation.

In a stand-out year of incredible accomplishments, NASA also announced that the RCAF’s own Colonel Jeremy Hansen would be one of the four-person ARTEMIS II crew slated to travel around the moon in 2024. 3 CSD is administratively responsible for Colonel Hansen, one of the CAF’s two astronauts currently seconded to the Canadian Space Agency, and will watch with pride as he makes history during the RCAF’s centennial year.

And like Colonel Hansen, the trajectory for 3 CSD is only going up.

Ad Astra!