December 20, 2022

Newsletter

Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS:
Council votes to create corporation to oversee medical clinic4 Wing Band Christmas Concert 20224 Wing Band brings holiday cheer with Christmas concertCold Lake veteran celebrates 100th birthdayCanadian NORAD Region: Ready to escort Santa once again

4 Wing Band brings holiday cheer with Christmas concert

by | Dec 20, 2022 | Featured News, Local News

The 4 Wing Band, led by WO Sylvain Beyries (at left), play at their annual Christmas Concert held on December 11th, 2022 at the Cold Lake High School Theatre – All photos and video by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

A celebration of the season through music featuring the 4 Wing Band and guests took place at the Cold Lake High School Theatre on December 11th. The band was joined by members of 4 Wing Pipes and Drums for the concert, which also served as a way to collect food bank donations for the local community.

Admission was free.

The concert was well attended, with almost every seat in the theatre filled with music lovers young and older alike. 

4 Wing Band Christmas Concert

The 4 Wing Band plays at their Christmas Concert on December 3rd in Cold Lake

4 Wing Band Christmas Concert

The 4 Wing Band plays at their Christmas Concert on December 3rd in Cold Lake

4 Wing Band Christmas Concert

The 4 Wing Band plays at their Christmas Concert on December 3rd in Cold Lake

4 Wing Band Christmas Concert

The 4 Wing Pipes and Drums Maj Karl Braschuk (back to camera) preform at the 4 Wing Band Christmas Concert in Cold Lake

4 Wing Band Christmas Concert

The 4 Wing Band plays at their Christmas Concert on December 3rd in Cold Lake

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap