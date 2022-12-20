4 Wing Band brings holiday cheer with Christmas concert

The 4 Wing Band, led by WO Sylvain Beyries (at left), play at their annual Christmas Concert held on December 11th, 2022 at the Cold Lake High School Theatre – All photos and video by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

A celebration of the season through music featuring the 4 Wing Band and guests took place at the Cold Lake High School Theatre on December 11th. The band was joined by members of 4 Wing Pipes and Drums for the concert, which also served as a way to collect food bank donations for the local community.

Admission was free.

The concert was well attended, with almost every seat in the theatre filled with music lovers young and older alike.