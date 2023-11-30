December 1, 2023
Subscribe to Newsletter
Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS:
Canada purchasing up to 16 P-8A Poseidon Multi Mission Aircraft for the Royal Canadian Air Force4 Wing Band Christmas Concert set for December 14thChaplain’s Angel Tree and Christmas Hamper campaign returns for 2023Construction begins on new $131 million Air Force Expeditionary Capability facility at Canadian Forces Base BagotvilleCultivate and Craft Holiday Market at 4 Wing set for December 3rd

4 Wing Band Christmas Concert set for December 14th

by | Nov 30, 2023 | Featured News, Local News

The 4 Wing Band performs inside the Cold Lake Energy Centre at their 2022 Christmas Concert – File Photo

A concert by the 4 Wing Band will take place at the Cold Lake Energy Centre once again in celebration of the holiday season.

The Christmas concert will be held on December 14th. A rich display of musicianship will be presented as well as some new selections, according to Bandmaster, Warrant Officer Sylvain Beyries.

“As in years past, there will be a few Christmas songs/pieces but this year the repertoire will be based on some movie themes. For one example, we will be performing “Chicken Run” because “Chicken Run 2” will come out this Christmas.”

Joining the band will be the 4 Wing Pipes and Drums. In addition to spreading holiday cheer, Beyries says the concert this year continues what has become a tradition for the group.

“This concert makes roughly around 40 Christmas shows the band has performed, since its’ creation. We unfortunately did miss just one year due to the COVID.”

Admission to the concert is free, and like in previous years, the band will be collecting donations for the Cold Lake Food Bank at the door.  Beyries says the concert can also showcase the band to prospective new members.

“Actually, since there’s a good turnover among our members, we always look for new members. If there’s interest in joining the band, people can reach me directly through email.”

The poster for the upcoming 4 Wing Band Christmas Concert – Supplied Photo

Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied