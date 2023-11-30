4 Wing Band Christmas Concert set for December 14th

The 4 Wing Band performs inside the Cold Lake Energy Centre at their 2022 Christmas Concert – File Photo

A concert by the 4 Wing Band will take place at the Cold Lake Energy Centre once again in celebration of the holiday season.

The Christmas concert will be held on December 14th. A rich display of musicianship will be presented as well as some new selections, according to Bandmaster, Warrant Officer Sylvain Beyries.

“As in years past, there will be a few Christmas songs/pieces but this year the repertoire will be based on some movie themes. For one example, we will be performing “Chicken Run” because “Chicken Run 2” will come out this Christmas.”

Joining the band will be the 4 Wing Pipes and Drums. In addition to spreading holiday cheer, Beyries says the concert this year continues what has become a tradition for the group.

“This concert makes roughly around 40 Christmas shows the band has performed, since its’ creation. We unfortunately did miss just one year due to the COVID.”

Admission to the concert is free, and like in previous years, the band will be collecting donations for the Cold Lake Food Bank at the door. Beyries says the concert can also showcase the band to prospective new members.

“Actually, since there’s a good turnover among our members, we always look for new members. If there’s interest in joining the band, people can reach me directly through email.”

