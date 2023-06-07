4 Wing Exercise on June 9th

File Photo

On the afternoon of 9 June, 4 Wing will be conducting an Emergency Response exercise within the limits of the base, including the public and residential areas. This scenario will depict an Active Aggressor situation, requiring a lock-down of the base. The Military Police and the RCMP will be participating in this exercise. The public can expect some potential interruptions when accessing 4 Wing for services, with higher than normal activity/noise in certain locations.

4 Wing is always mindful of the Lakeland community and this type of training is not intended to disrupt your valuable time. This is an essential training requirement for our members and the community to be prepared in the case of a real-life situation.

Please direct any questions or concerns to the Public Affairs Office.

Le 9 juin, dans l’après-midi, la 4e escadre effectuera un exercice d’urgence dans les limites de la base, y compris dans les secteurs publics et résidentiels. Ce scénario mettra en scène une situation d’agression active, qui nécessitera le confinement de la base. La police militaire et la GRC participeront à cet exercice. Le public peut s’attendre à des interruptions potentielles dans l’accès aux services de la 4e Escadre, en raison d’une activité et d’un bruit plus élevés que la normale à certains endroits.

La 4e Escadre accorde toujours beaucoup d’importance au bien-être de la communauté de Lakeland, et ce type d’entraînement n’a pas pour but de vous faire perdre votre précieux temps. Il s’agit d’un entraînement essentiel pour nos militaires et la communauté afin d’être prêts à faire face à une situation réelle.

Si vous avez des questions ou des inquiétudes, veuillez les adresser au bureau des affaires publiques.