4 Wing marks Truth and Reconciliation Day at MFRCS

4 Wing members, including Wing Commander Colonel Dave Turenne and Wing Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry, pose with members of the Cold Lake First Nations and 4 Wing MFRCS members at the 2023 Truth and Reconciliation Ceremony on September 26th – All ceremony photos from Corporal Brock Curtis/ Corporal Julia Currie, 4 Wing Imaging

On September 26th, members of 4 Wing, including Wing Command, and the local community joined forces with the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society (MFRCS) to acknowledge and discuss Truth and Reconciliation Day.

The day began with a ceremonial flag raising of the Métis, Cold Lake First Nation and Treaty 6 flags on base.

“What a meaningful way to take a pause and acknowledge Truth and Reconciliation,” said Major Gregory Vardy. “Thank you to the members of the Defence Indigenous Advisory Group who raised the Métis, Cold Lake First Nation and Treaty 6 flags at 4 Wing in honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.”

The 4 Wing Theatre played host to speakers, as well as dancers from the Kehewin Native Dance Theatre. Guests making remarks at the event included 4 Wing Commander Colonel Dave Turenne, 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry, Cold Lake First Nations Chief Kelsey Jacko, Councillors, Elders and others.

Also on display were pieces of artwork entitled “Red Series” by local artist Susie O’Connor. The pieces were showcased to guests as an art walk through the MFRCS Assembly Hall. Attendees were also able to take home a colouring book entitled “Resilience: Honoring the Children of Residential Schools.”

“We were honoured to have our community Elders and Knowledge Keepers speak to us about their experiences,” said Judith Chance, 4 Wing MFRCS Fund Development Manager. “Sharing their history through dance, art, and storytelling was an impactful afternoon for all.”

Every year in Canada, September 30th marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. The day honours the children who never returned home and survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities.

The 4 Wing MFRCS Truth and Reconciliation ceremony was sponsored by Cenovus Energy.