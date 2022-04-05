4 Wing members help celebrate RCAF 98th Anniversary

A special cake was made to help celebrate the 98th “birthday” of the Royal Canadian Air Force at 4 Wing – Photo by Mike Marshall

On Friday, a small group of Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members at 4 Wing joined together to celebrate 98 years of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF).

The 4 Wing All-Ranks kitchen played host to members, the 4 Wing Band, and even some birthday cake to mark the occasion.

“This is a large day to celebrate and a big day for the CAF,” said the Commanding Officer of 419 Tactical Fighter Training Squadron LCol Martin Roesler-Yue. “Within 20 years of forming, [the RCAF] was the fourth-largest air force in the world. Within 10 years of that, CFB Cold Lake was formed and that history continues.”

“We have done some amazing things at this Wing since the roots were put down in 1952 and I expect that will not change at all.”

On April 1st, 1924 the RCAF was born when His Majesty King George V granted the title to a new air militia after Canadian pilots had served in Britain’s Royal Flying Corps (RFC) and Royal Naval Air Service (RNAS), as well as the then-new Royal Air Force, in the First World War.

“This is a monumental celebration, but what comes along with it is a celebration of not just the institution of the air force, it’s also us,” added 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer CWO Lee Darling. “We could not have an air force without the people and the excellent work they do.”

The RCAF currently operates 14 Wings across the country and conducts Air Force operations under the direction of 1 Canadian Air Division (CAD).