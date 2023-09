4 Wing members take part in Battle of Britain parade

4 Wing Cold Lake Commanding Officer Colonel Dave Turenne and Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry performing the General Salute during the Cold Lake Battle of Britain Remembrance Parade on September 17, 2023 – All Images by: Corporal Robert Mitchell, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician

Pour la version française de cet article, cliquez ici

September 17th was a day for 4 Wing Cold Lake members to honour those who lost their lives during the Battle of Britain.

On Sunday, a memorial parade was held at the Cold Lake North Royal Canadian Legion Cenotaph on 10th Street to commemorate the 83rd anniversary of the German air campaign against the Royal Air Force during World War Two. The battle in the skies was seen as a prelude to a potential invasion of England.

Among the events at the service included a speech from the 4 Wing Commander, Colonel Dave Turenne, the playing of the Last Post, a service by 4 Wing Padre Captain Nicholas Young, and a reading of the poem High Flight, by American-Canadian Pilot Officer John Gillespie Magee Jr, who served with the Royal Canadian Air Force in World War Two.

544 fighter pilots from Great Britain and other Commonwealth countries lost their lives in the battle, including 23 Canadians.