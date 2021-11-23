4 Wing Messes put on successful Halloween Haunted House

The 4 Wing Mess Team put on a successful Haunted House this Halloween – Photo by Janae Wandler

This past October was an exciting month for the 4 Wing Cold Lake Messes. It marked the first occasion since the beginning of COVID-19 that the Messes were successful in offering membership an in-person event within the Mess.

The Messes opened their doors to volunteering members from a multitude of squadrons who worked around the clock for a week to help prepare for a spooktacular, fun and frightful evening. The volunteers began with hauling over an entire shipping containers worth of Halloween items, generously donated by the Cold Lake Haunt. The coordination team then went to the drawing board to create two separate haunted house routes with different themes for both our younger and older and more mature visitors to enjoy- A classic spooky Halloween Forest theme, and an Infected Military Zombie Hospital theme. Many volunteers who assisted in event setup were also thrilled to dress up in their scariest haunted house costumes to petrify all those who entered. The 4 Wing Military Police were also present raising money for The Blind Fund. The Messes had over 260 members and their families join in on all the terrifying excitement, with each receiving a goodie bag full of Halloween treats for “surviving” their haunted route.

A big thank you to all our volunteers, PMCs and the Cold Haunt for helping make this a phenomenal event. With the success of this years Haunted House, the Messes look forward to creating an even spookier event for members and their families to frightfully enjoy next year!