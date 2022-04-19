4 Wing MFRCS gets Walmart donation for Storytime with Santa

4 Wing MFRCS staff members Floyd Perras and Judith Chance pose with team members from the Cold Lake Walmart – Photo by Mike Marshall



The 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society (MFRCS) saw another donation recently.

4 Wing MFRCS Executive Director Floyd Perras and Fund Development Manager Judith Chance were at the Cold Lake Walmart on April 7th, where they met with staff and were presented with a cheque.

“The cheque will be used for our ‘Storytime with Santa’ annual event that will be returning in December,” explained Chance.

“This makes the second year that Walmart has partnered with us on this event,” she added.