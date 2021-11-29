4 Wing MFRCS hosting online 50/50

The 4 Wing MFRCS launched an online 50/50 draw on November 26th – Supplied Photo



The 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society (MFRCS) is hosting another chance to win cash while supporting their services. A 50/50 online raffle has begun where the winner will receive half of the ticket sales, up to $10,000.

“One winning ticket will be drawn, we’re hopeful that this Raffle sells out and the winner gets $10,000!” explains Fund Development Manager, AFP Judith Chance. “Ticket sales support the 4 Wing MFRCS directly, with funds used for our programs and services that in turn benefit our community. ”

This is the fourth online 50/50 raffle the group has hosted.

Ticket sales began on November 26th and will run until 10 PM on January 2nd, or earlier if they sell out. The draw will take place on January 3rd at 12 PM.

Tickets are on sale now through the website Rafflebox. You must be over the age of 18 to enter.

More rules and regulations are found at the website.