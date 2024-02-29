4 Wing PSP Member wins Community Beautification Award

Penn and Isenor pose in front of their home at Halloween – All Photos Supplied

A 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) member has won an award for work done on her home.

Hannah Penn is a familiar face to many CFB Cold Lake members who use the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre. The Fitness Coordinator and her husband, Major Thomas “Hank” Isenor of 419 Tactical Fighter Training Squadron, were recently awarded a Community Beautification Award from the City of Cold Lake, for improvements made to their home in 2023.

“It was a pleasant surprise to see our grant application selected, as this town has many beautiful homes,” says Penn. “We have been in the house for almost 2 years – talking to neighbours and various contractors (some that helped build the house in the 80s!), the original owners put their heart and soul into the home and garden. After years of neglect, we’re slowly doing our best to bring some beauty back into the home, inside and out.”

“Some improvements [we made] to the outside of the home was a new roof, a new fence, a new front door, some new windows, tree/shrub removal (roots were impeding the foundation), painting gutters & soffit/fascia, and the most noticeable change was limewashing the brick exterior.”

“Our favourite part of our home is the large lot, the lake views, but most of all, our wonderful neighbours! We’ve enjoyed working on our house – projects we can’t do ourselves, we try to hire retired military members/veterans to assist us.”

Penn receives a $250 prize from the city for being selected. She says that money will go into more work on her home.

“Prize money will be spent on cedar shakes to replace the rotting wood in the front window, and, of course, some landscaping.”

More information on the city’s Community Beautification Award is available on its official website.

