4 Wing represented at Calgary Mess Dinner

4 Wing Mess Function Coordinator Sara Ashley Hayes, 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer CWO Lee Darling and Mess Manager J.J. Grey at the Mess Dinner celebrating the 98th anniversary of the RCAF – Photo submitted by Sara Ashley Hayes.

Members of the 4 Wing family were on hand on March 25th at the Mess Dinner honouring the 98th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) in Calgary.

4 Wing Mess Function Coordinator Sara Ashley Hayes, Mess Manager J.J. Grey and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer CWO Lee Darling were among guests at the dinner hosted inside the Hangar Flight Museum, near the Calgary International Airport.

“The 98th Anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force Mess Dinner hosted at The Hangar Flight Museum was an especially wonderful and rare opportunity to attend such a prestigious event,” says Hayes. “Having worked within the military club systems of the U.S. Marine Corps and raised within the military myself, I can truly appreciate and relate to the importance of this traditional ceremonial program, while at the same time absorbing all the mess dinner customs and practices of the RCAF.”

2022 marks the 98th anniversary of the RCAF. 4 Wing held a small celebration at the All-Ranks Kitchen featuring guests on April 1st.

“This anniversary event that was so well attended by its members exemplifies the dedication and service of such a special group. The event allowed for guests to experience an inspiring opportunity to be surrounded by ninety-eight years of Royal Canadian Air Force, including its multiple astonishing aircraft,” adds Hayes.

Earlier in the year, the museum was announced as the new home for Canada’s Aviation Hall of Fame

Hayes says not only was the event fun to take in but she also has plans and ideas for what mess dinners could like like at 4 Wing in the future.

“I look forward to researching more about the background of the RCAF’s Mess Dinners, as well as other branches of the Canadian Armed Forces to better understand the individual marches, customs, songs, medals and uniforms so that I may recognize these in mess dinner events moving forward.”