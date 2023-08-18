4 Wing shines at CAF Golf Canada West Regional Championships

Members from 4 Wing pose at the 2023 CAF Sports Canada West Regional Golf Championships – Supplied Photo

Pour la version française de cet article, cliquez ici



The 4 Wing team is coming off a successful showing on the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Sports Canada West Regional Golf Championships links.

The team was named Canada West Champions in the tournament, hosted at the Wainwright Golf Course by the CFB Wainwright Personnel Support Programs (PSP) team from July 23rd to the 28th.

Taking home number one sport was Warrant Officer Paul Swansburg, while Aviator Nolan Richardson finished fourth in the Men’s standings. On the Women’s side, Captain Alyson Savaard finished third. The three will now move on to represent Canada West at the CAF Sports National Golf Championships, due to be held at CFB Borden starting on August 26th.

Swansburg is no stranger to the National Championship stage, having played in six different tournaments before, taking home the number one spot in 2018.

Warrant Officer Michael Boozan took home the Sportsmanship Award from the tournament.