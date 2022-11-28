November 28, 2022

4 Wing units observe Remembrance Day ceremonies in multiple locales

by | Nov 28, 2022 | Featured News, Local News

401 Tactical Fighter Squadron personnel on Exercise SWIFT STRIKE 22 attending a Veteran’s Day ceremony on 11 Nov 22 in Glendale, Arizona. Standing centered and to the left of the CO, LCol Reid Surkan is Mr. Jerry Weiers, the Mayor of the City of Glendale – Photo courtesy of the Glendale Mayor’s office.

On November 11th, members from 4 Wing joined together to pause and remember at a number of ceremonies, some close to CFB Cold Lake, while others in a different country.

Members of 1 Air Maintenance Squadron (1 AMS) took part in a ceremony in Lac la Biche, Alberta, along with members of the public and local members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Meanwhile, members of 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron (TFS) in Glendale, Arizona who are taking part in Exercise SWIFT STRIKE 22 also attended a local Veteran’s Day ceremony, with guests that included Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers.

The Energy Centre played host to a ceremony for the City of Cold Lake.  

2022 marked the 104th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended the First World War and the 77th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

Remembrance Day Ceremony

The Vigil after the Laying of Wreaths during Cold Lake’s Remembrance Day Ceremony. Photo taken at Cold Lake Energy Centre, Cold Lake, Alberta, on November 11, 2022. Photo: Aviator Conor R.G. Munn, Canadian Armed Forces Imagery Technician

Remembrance Day Ceremony

Colonel David Turenne, Wing Commander gives his speech during Cold Lake’s Remembrance Day Ceremony. Photo taken at Cold Lake Energy Centre, Cold Lake, Alberta, on November 11, 2022. Photo: Aviator Conor R.G. Munn, Canadian Armed Forces Imagery Technician

Remembrance Day Ceremony

Major Howard Rittenhouse, 4 Wings Chaplain gives the opening prayer for Cold Lake’s Remembrance Day Ceremony. Photo taken at Cold Lake Energy Centre, Cold Lake, Alberta, on November 11, 2022. Photo: Aviator Conor R.G. Munn, Canadian Armed Forces Imagery Technician

Remembrance Day Ceremony

The 4 Wing Brass and Reed performing during Cold Lake’s Remembrance Day Ceremony. Photo taken at Cold Lake Energy Centre, Cold Lake, Alberta, on November 11, 2022. Photo: Aviator Conor R.G. Munn, Canadian Armed Forces Imagery Technician

Remembrance Day Ceremony

A Member of the Cold Lake Royal Canadian Mounted Police detachment lay a wreath at the Cenotaph during the Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Cold Lake Energy Center on November 11, 2022- Photo: Cpl Connie Valin

Remembrance Day Ceremony

Master Corporal Thomas Bruce plays the bagpipes during the Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Cold Lake Energy Center on November 11, 2022 -Photo: Cpl Connie Valin

Remembrance Day Ceremony

Soldiers of all 3 elements and a Royal Canadian Mounted Police member stand at the vigil during the Remembrance Day Ceremony held at the Cold Lake Energy Center on November 11, 2022 – Photo: Cpl Connie Valin

Remembrance Day Ceremony

Warrant Officer John McArthur and Captain Aidan Wegner Place their poppies on the Reef for Remembrance Day on November 11th 2022, Lac la Biche, Alberta – Cpl Brock Curtis RCAF IMAGERY TECH

Remembrance Day Ceremony

1 Air Maintenance Squadron (1 AMS), Lieutenant-Colonel John-Alec Bossence (left) 1 AMS Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) CWO Derek Rogers (Right) and Honorary Colonel Greg Hamel (Middle) lay a 1 AMS reef for Remembrance Day on November 11th 2022, Lac la Biche, Alberta – Cpl Brock Curtis RCAF IMAGERY TECH

Remembrance Day Ceremony

Lac la Biche Mayor Paul Reutov speaks to the crowd for Remembrance Day on November 11th 2022, Lac la Biche, Alberta – Cpl Brock Curtis RCAF IMAGERY TECH

Remembrance Day Ceremony

Cadets stand on guard at the cenotaph for Remembrance Day on November 11th 2022, Lac la Biche, Alberta – Cpl Brock Curtis RCAF IMAGERY TECH

Remembrance Day Ceremony

1 AMS, RCMP, Cadets and Peace Officers go on parade for Remembrance Day on November 11th 2022, Lac la Biche, Alberta – Cpl Brock Curtis RCAF IMAGERY TECH

Remembrance Day Ceremony

401 Tactical Fighter Squadron personnel on Exercise SWIFT STRIKE 22 attending a Veteran’s Day ceremony on 11 Nov 22 in Glendale, Arizona. Standing centered and to the left of the CO, LCol Reid Surkan is Mr. Jerry Weiers, the Mayor of the City of Glendale – Photo courtesy of the Glendale Mayor’s office

