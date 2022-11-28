4 Wing units observe Remembrance Day ceremonies in multiple locales

Remembrance Day Ceremony
The Vigil after the Laying of Wreaths during Cold Lake’s Remembrance Day Ceremony. Photo taken at Cold Lake Energy Centre, Cold Lake, Alberta, on November 11, 2022.
Photo: Aviator Conor R.G. Munn, Canadian Armed Forces Imagery Technician
Remembrance Day Ceremony
Colonel David Turenne, Wing Commander gives his speech during Cold Lake’s Remembrance Day Ceremony. Photo taken at Cold Lake Energy Centre, Cold Lake, Alberta, on November 11, 2022. Photo: Aviator Conor R.G. Munn, Canadian Armed Forces Imagery Technician
Remembrance Day Ceremony
Major Howard Rittenhouse, 4 Wings Chaplain gives the opening prayer for Cold Lake’s Remembrance Day Ceremony. Photo taken at Cold Lake Energy Centre, Cold Lake, Alberta, on November 11, 2022.
Photo: Aviator Conor R.G. Munn, Canadian Armed Forces Imagery Technician
Remembrance Day Ceremony
The 4 Wing Brass and Reed performing during Cold Lake’s Remembrance Day Ceremony. Photo taken at Cold Lake Energy Centre, Cold Lake, Alberta, on November 11, 2022.
Photo: Aviator Conor R.G. Munn, Canadian Armed Forces Imagery Technician
Remembrance Day Ceremony
A Member of the Cold Lake Royal Canadian Mounted Police detachment lay a wreath at the Cenotaph during the Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Cold Lake Energy Center on November 11, 2022- Photo: Cpl Connie Valin
Remembrance Day Ceremony
Master Corporal Thomas Bruce plays the bagpipes during the Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Cold Lake Energy Center on November 11, 2022 -Photo: Cpl Connie Valin
Remembrance Day Ceremony
Soldiers of all 3 elements and a Royal Canadian Mounted Police member stand at the vigil during the Remembrance Day Ceremony held at the Cold Lake Energy Center on November 11, 2022 – Photo: Cpl Connie Valin
Remembrance Day Ceremony
Warrant Officer John McArthur and Captain Aidan Wegner Place their poppies on the Reef for Remembrance Day on November 11th 2022, Lac la Biche, Alberta – Cpl Brock Curtis RCAF IMAGERY TECH
Remembrance Day Ceremony
1 Air Maintenance Squadron (1 AMS), Lieutenant-Colonel John-Alec Bossence (left) 1 AMS Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) CWO Derek Rogers (Right) and Honorary Colonel Greg Hamel (Middle) lay a 1 AMS reef for Remembrance Day on November 11th 2022, Lac la Biche, Alberta – Cpl Brock Curtis RCAF IMAGERY TECH
Remembrance Day Ceremony
Lac la Biche Mayor Paul Reutov speaks to the crowd for Remembrance Day on November 11th 2022, Lac la Biche, Alberta – Cpl Brock Curtis RCAF IMAGERY TECH
Remembrance Day Ceremony
Cadets stand on guard at the cenotaph for Remembrance Day on November 11th 2022, Lac la Biche, Alberta – Cpl Brock Curtis RCAF IMAGERY TECH
Remembrance Day Ceremony
1 AMS, RCMP, Cadets and Peace Officers go on parade for Remembrance Day on November 11th 2022, Lac la Biche, Alberta – Cpl Brock Curtis RCAF IMAGERY TECH
Remembrance Day Ceremony
401 Tactical Fighter Squadron personnel on Exercise SWIFT STRIKE 22 attending a Veteran’s Day ceremony on 11 Nov 22 in Glendale, Arizona. Standing centered and to the left of the CO, LCol Reid Surkan is Mr. Jerry Weiers, the Mayor of the City of Glendale – Photo courtesy of the Glendale Mayor’s office