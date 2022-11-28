4 Wing units observe Remembrance Day ceremonies in multiple locales

401 Tactical Fighter Squadron personnel on Exercise SWIFT STRIKE 22 attending a Veteran’s Day ceremony on 11 Nov 22 in Glendale, Arizona. Standing centered and to the left of the CO, LCol Reid Surkan is Mr. Jerry Weiers, the Mayor of the City of Glendale – Photo courtesy of the Glendale Mayor’s office.

On November 11th, members from 4 Wing joined together to pause and remember at a number of ceremonies, some close to CFB Cold Lake, while others in a different country.

Members of 1 Air Maintenance Squadron (1 AMS) took part in a ceremony in Lac la Biche, Alberta, along with members of the public and local members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Meanwhile, members of 401 Tactical Fighter Squadron (TFS) in Glendale, Arizona who are taking part in Exercise SWIFT STRIKE 22 also attended a local Veteran’s Day ceremony, with guests that included Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers.

The Energy Centre played host to a ceremony for the City of Cold Lake.

2022 marked the 104th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended the First World War and the 77th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.