4 Wing Unveils Local Celebration Plan for RCAF’s 100th during City Council

Members of CFB Cold Lake pose with the City Council team after the plan presentation on October 24, 2023 – All photos supplied

On October 24, 2023, in a momentous session with the City Council, plans for the local celebration of the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) 100th anniversary were unveiled.

CFB Cold Lake presented a series of exciting events and initiatives aimed at honouring the Royal Canadian Air Force’s – including 4 Wing’s – rich history, recognizing the contributions of its members and their families, and inspiring future generations to embrace the spirit of service and dedication.

“The 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force is a proud milestone for all Canadians and has a special place in the heart of Cold Lake residents. Each day, we have the opportunity to see firsthand the dedication its members bring to their jobs in ensuring the safety of Canadians and our allies,” stated City of Cold Lake Mayor Craig Copeland.

“The men and women stationed at 4 Wing Cold Lake are our neighbours, our friends, and our family members,” added Copeland. “Its members, past and present, have a hand not only in the exceptional legacy that is the RCAF’s proud history, but in building the community we call home. Congratulations to all members of the Royal Canadian Air Force in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the RCAF, and the 70th anniversary of 4 Wing Cold Lake.”

Engaging the community is a vital aspect of the celebration. From May 21 to 25, 2024, CFB Cold Lake will connect with citizens of all ages and backgrounds, and military families, through various activities and festivities including an Open House on May 22 at the Medley Terminal with 4 Wing units on display, Freedom of the City on May 23, an RCAF Run and Wellness Walk on May 24, and a Gala on May 25.

Recognizing the importance of preserving the Royal Canadian Air Force’s legacy, CFB Cold Lake plans to collaborate with local schools and museums on educational initiatives and exhibits, aiming to inspire future generations about the RCAF’s contributions to Canadian aviation history and the values it upholds.

“Celebrating Royal Canadian Air Force’s 100th anniversary in Cold Lake is not only a tribute to the past but also an affirmation of the enduring importance of service, sacrifice, and excellence” says Major Karl Braschuk, 4 Wing’s RCAF Centennial local committee head. “It is a great occasion for our communities to come together, and to enjoy this “once in a lifetime” opportunity.”

Stay tuned for upcoming announcements!