May 29, 2024
Subscribe to Newsletter
Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS:
Get the Most Out of the Cold Lake Air Show: Download the Official App Today4 Wing’s Runway Transformed for Successful RCAF Run4 Wing Receives Freedom of the City from Cold LakeWatch your mail for your War Amps 2024 Key TagsCFB Cold Lake Commemorates 100th Year of RCAF with Open House Extravaganza

4 Wing’s Runway Transformed for Successful RCAF Run

by | May 29, 2024 | Anniversary Salute, Featured News, Local News, RCAF 100

Participants pose at the 2024 Centennial RCAF Run, hosted at CFB Cold Lake on May 24th – All photos by Janae Wandler / The Courier News 

It was on your mark, get set, and celebrate at the Centennial RCAF Run hosted at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake on May 24th.  Around 1150 participants braved some chillier-than-usual weather to take their lap in a run and fun walk hosted on the runway.

The day began with opening remarks from 4 Wing Commander Colonel Dave Turenne, 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry, Major Karl Braschuk, chair of the 4 Wing Centennial Committee, 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Senior Manager Rob Larson, and Ryan Cherniwchan from Cenovus Energy, whose support made the event a success.

After a warmup led by PSP Fitness Instructor Charity Simmons, participants took their marks. Three different groups took part: Runners, walkers, and those who needed some extra time to finish the circuit.

Having the event on the runway made for a unique experience for those taking part. Runners had the opportunity to see Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) jets and equipment from the different-than-usual perspective of the flight line.

The overall winner of the race portion was Corporal Maciej Bekieszczuk, who works at the Firehall with 4 Mission Support Squadron (4 MSS).  Participants then took in “a breakfast in a bag” to finish off the morning.

4 Wing PSP wishes to thank Cenovus Energy and National Sponsors, BMO and The Personal, for making the RCAF Run at 4 Wing a success.

Runners check in at the CFB Cold Lake Centennial RCAF Run

A CF-18 Hornet on display at the run

The start/finish line for the centennial RCAF Run

The 4 Wing Band provided music at the RCAF Centennial Run

Major Karl Braschuk, chair of the 4 Wing RCAF Centennial Committee, addresses participants

4 Wing Commander, Colonel Dave Turenne speaks at the Centennial RCAF Run

4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer, CWO Dipen Mistry, speaks to runners before the event

Cenovus Energy rep Ryan Cherniwchan speaks to the crowd before the Centennial RCAF Run at 4 Wing

Participants warm up before taking to the track

Participants begin the journey around the runway

Participants smile at the 4 Wing Centennial RCAF Run

Overall race winner Corporal Maciej Bekieszczuk crosses the finish line

Overall race winner Corporal Maciej Bekieszczuk poses with the trophy after the Centennial RCAF Run

Runners make their way around the runway at CFB Cold Lake

Participants make their way to the finish line at the Centennial RCAF Run

Runners make their way during the Centennial RCAF Run at 4 Wing in Cold Lake

Runners make their way during the Centennial RCAF Run at 4 Wing in Cold Lake

Participants pose at the Centennial RCAF Run at CFB Cold Lake

A team finishes up at the Centennial RCAF Run at 4 Wing

4 Wing Commander, Colonel Dave Turenne, and others at the Centennial RCAF Run at CFB Cold Lake

Cenovus Energy volunteers hand out breakfast in a bag to participants

BMO stations at the Centennial RCAF Run at 4 Wing

4 Wing Commander, Colonel Dave Turenne (left) and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer, CWO Dipen Mistry pose with the trophy at the Centennial RCAF Run at CFB Cold Lake

Share via
Facebook
X (Twitter)
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Copy link
CopyCopied