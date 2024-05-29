4 Wing’s Runway Transformed for Successful RCAF Run

Participants pose at the 2024 Centennial RCAF Run, hosted at CFB Cold Lake on May 24th – All photos by Janae Wandler / The Courier News

It was on your mark, get set, and celebrate at the Centennial RCAF Run hosted at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake on May 24th. Around 1150 participants braved some chillier-than-usual weather to take their lap in a run and fun walk hosted on the runway.



The day began with opening remarks from 4 Wing Commander Colonel Dave Turenne, 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry, Major Karl Braschuk, chair of the 4 Wing Centennial Committee, 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Senior Manager Rob Larson, and Ryan Cherniwchan from Cenovus Energy, whose support made the event a success.



After a warmup led by PSP Fitness Instructor Charity Simmons, participants took their marks. Three different groups took part: Runners, walkers, and those who needed some extra time to finish the circuit.



Having the event on the runway made for a unique experience for those taking part. Runners had the opportunity to see Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) jets and equipment from the different-than-usual perspective of the flight line.



The overall winner of the race portion was Corporal Maciej Bekieszczuk, who works at the Firehall with 4 Mission Support Squadron (4 MSS). Participants then took in “a breakfast in a bag” to finish off the morning.



4 Wing PSP wishes to thank Cenovus Energy and National Sponsors, BMO and The Personal, for making the RCAF Run at 4 Wing a success.