The Padre team kicks off the holiday season by starting their Christmas Hamper/Angel Tree Campaign

In photo from left to right Padre Alex Krause, Padre Howard Rittenhouse, Colonel Dave Turenne, 4 Wing Commanding Officer, Chief Warrant Officer Carlisle Mason, Padre Derrick Lee, Padre Anthony Ezeonwueme, and Captain Sophie Quemeneur at the Padre Office, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on November 10, 2023.

Photo Credit: Corporal Julia Currie, Royal Canadian Air Force Imagery Technician