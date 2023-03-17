A selection of poems by Padre Nicholas Young

These are a selection of poems authored by 4 Wing’s Padre Nicholas Young.

Pour une traduction française de cet article, cliquez ici.

On Duty

The call came in at three

In the morning.

Just when I was hoping that

The weather would hold,

That the next person would take over,

Snow overwhelmed us, and

With the flu and sick children

Thrown in for good measure,

Getting from A to Be became

The biggest challenge

To not missing the handover.

Besides which nobody

Ever waits long to take over a phone

That rings at three.

We all cling to our free movement,

So even the lightest weight

Threatens like a mule’s burden

And storms and colds

Seem peripheral to keeping free

Of unwanted tasks.

The Hangar

That electronic squawk

Sounding like an oversized but sick crow

Has become the half unheeded warning:

“The doors, the doors!”

Members who often speak of the need

To work as one body with one mind

Pulling together on the wide floor

To get the job done of achieving

Regular and steady take-offs,

Stroll carelessly and easily back and forth

Having adapted themselves to automatic reaction.

And so routine sets in

Bringing with it that tiresome sequence

Of old tasks and regular problems

Which distract the mind from

The overwhelming goal,

As broad and as high as the wide blue

Where possibilities of adventure are so many

We cannot rehearse them all enough.