File Photo

Minister of National Defence, Bill Blair, and Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, Ginette Petitpas Taylor, issued the following statement on September 26th:

“Today, we celebrate Air Force Day on Parliament Hill. This day marks an opportunity for Members of Parliament and Senators to demonstrate our appreciation for the dedicated Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) personnel who serve our country with remarkable leadership and courage.

“We acknowledge the tremendous efforts by our aviators to protect Canada and keep Canadians safe. It is our solemn obligation to take care of them and ensure that they have the tools they need to do their jobs.

“The RCAF plays an important role in all Canadian operations at home and around the world. Our aviators support domestic missions to assist with fires, floods, search and rescue and other natural disasters. They maintain a 24/7 watch over North America as part of NORAD and contribute to international security efforts alongside the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, United Nations, and coalition partners.

“The RCAF, along with the Canadian Army and the Royal Canadian Navy, deserve our utmost respect and recognition as they continue to face a complex geopolitical landscape.

“As the RCAF enters its Centennial year in 2024, we are proud to celebrate its aviators, who have and continue to exemplify all that is great about Canada. We honour their strength and commitment as they continue to serve and defend Canada.