Around 300 families take in Story Time with Santa

Volunteers at 4 Wing MFRCS help hand out goodies to a family in a vehicle at the Story Time with Santa event on December 3rd – Photo by Mike Marshall

It may have been a little different due to COVID-19 regulations, but the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society’s (MFRCS) Story Time with Santa on December 3rd was as popular as ever, say organizers.

The event saw families in the area take home some goodies, pizza from Panago and even the opportunity to hear from St. Nick himself, virtually this year.

“We had around 300 families join us this year,” said 4 Wing MFRCS Fund Development Manager Judith Chance. “Altogether, that makes 850 to around 900 people who enjoyed the festivities.”

Families began lining up in the drive-thru Candy Cane Lane set up in front of the MFRCS building at around 3:30 PM. It was there that a crew of volunteers, including 4 Wing Commander Col Dave Moar and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer CWO Lee Darling, handed out hot pizza, gift bags based on ages, the makings for gingerbread houses and other holiday treats.

“Usually we have everyone in the office, but due to COVID restrictions we gave out the kits to celebrate the day and then Santa Claus used the power of the internet to virtually share a story with the kids,” explained Chance.

Families took home a story book to follow along and then got to hear from Santa via Zoom.

The event was sponsored in part by BMO, Cenovus Energy and Eastlink. The BMO Bear even stopped by to join in on the fun.

“This is, I believe, the ninth year we have done this event and it is always popular” added Chance.